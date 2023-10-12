Roman Reigns to make major transition upon return? Exploring twist that could be in the works

On Smackdown's season premiere this week, Roman Reigns will return to WWE. Since this announcement, fans have been excited to know what he will do upon returning to the Stamford-based promotion. While there are many possibilities, he could be involved in a major transition.

There is a chance that when The Tribal Chief returns to the blue brand, he might transition into becoming a face. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa have been acting independently during Reigns' absence. In fact, Jimmy has been behaving like he is The Tribal Chief.

This is why Roman Reigns might look to separate himself from the duo and explore a path on his own. Also, given The Judgment Day would like to call the shots if they continue to align, Reigns might now bow down to the same and look to pursue a singles career.

While the angle is speculative, it goes with the fact that some time ago, there were reports about WWE potentially trying to turn Roman Reigns into a face. Hence, it won't be surprising if the Stamford-based promotion chooses to go ahead with this angle. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will be exciting to watch for those interested in the future of The Bloodline.

WWE star reveals Roman Reigns is on his "hit list"

In recent times, Roman Reigns has achieved unparalleled success in WWE. From a gimmick that the fans have widely accepted to having a reign of 1000+ days, The Big Dog has successfully established himself as the face of the Stamford-based promotion.

However, along with it, the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion also has plenty of superstars looking to dethrone him. One such superstar is YouTuber turned wrestler Logan Paul.

During a recent media interaction, Paul said he would want to take Reigns' titles away from him. The YouTuber said:

“While I’m boxing now, my ultimate sights are on some WWE championships,” said Paul. “Roman Reigns has them. I’m going to have to take them from him."

Logan Paul also named Seth Rollins on his "hit list." He added that he would take Rollins and Reigns down when he returns.

“I’ve got a whole hit list of people I want to wrestle, and they’re both on it. After I do this boxing match and knock out Dillon Danis, I’m going to get right back into it," said Paul.

Before aiming to dethrone Reigns and Rollins, Logan Paul must focus on his upcoming boxing match against Dillon Danis. The duo will square off on October 14, 2023, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

