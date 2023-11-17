Roman Reigns to make a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight and begin a feud with 7-time champion? Exploring the possibility 

One of WWE SmackDown's biggest stars, Roman Reigns, successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel. While The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE TV since then, could he return tonight and start a feud with a seven-time champion?

The superstar in question is none other than AJ Styles. As you may know, The Phenomenal One has been absent from WWE TV since September 15 due to a kayfabe injury. While he was rumored to return last week on WWE SmackDown, it didn't happen. Nonetheless, Styles' return is imminent.

Meanwhile, rumors of a potential match between AJ Styles and Roman Reigns have been making the rounds for quite some time now. This has led many to speculate that the creative team could have both the stalwarts return on WWE SmackDown tonight to kick off their rumored feud. However, that seems unlikely.

As reported earlier, Roman Reigns will be off WWE TV for a considerable amount of time after Crown Jewel 2023. The former Big Dog is also not scheduled for Survivor Series.

Moreover, one would imagine that the company would announce Reigns' return in advance to draw more eyeballs. Hence, The Tribal Chief making a surprise appearance on WWE SmackDown looks far-fetched. The creative team could save his rumored feud against Styles for later.

Roman Reigns' honest opinion of WWE SmackDown star AJ Styles

In in an earlier interview, Roman Reigns shared his honest opinion of AJ styles.

The Tribal Chief revealed that it was an absolute pleasure to be in ring with The Phenomenal One and if he could only wrestle one guy for the rest of his life, it would be none other than Styles.

" I think both AJ and I know what we had going on and we can both say that it was special. And I'll wrestle AJ for the rest of my life. I'll go out on a limb and say that I would have no problems being in that ring with him if you're like, 'hey, that's the only person you're going to wrestle,' I'd be like, 'well, thank you!' That's easy. I mean, it really is. If you don't know by now, if you didn't know AJ before his coming to the WWE, there's a reason why he's in the WWE. There's a reason why he's used the way he's used and it was an absolute pleasure to be in the ring with him."

Do you want Roman Reigns vs. AJ Styles to happen in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

