Roman Reigns to manipulate Jey Uso to do his dirty work at WWE WrestleMania 41? Exploring the chances 

Last week's Royal Rumble didn't go as planned for Roman Reigns. After spending 37 minutes and 15 seconds in the ring, the Original Tribal Chief was eliminated by CM Punk. However, while the Rumble match might have gone bad for Reigns, Bloodline member Jey Uso walked out victorious.

The Yeet Master eliminated John Cena to win the 30-man competition for the first time in his life. With this win, Jey can now choose whom he wants to face between Gunther and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania. While Jey has hinted at challenging Gunther, Reigns could coerce him into doing his dirty work at WrestleMania.

In the coming weeks, Roman Reigns could force Jey Uso to challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. The reason Jey could be hesitant to face Rhodes is because they share a very good relationship. As a matter of fact, they even held the titles together.

Trending

However, things are not so friendly between Reigns and Rhodes. Hence, the former could manipulate his cousin into challenging The American Nightmare. If Jey does end up challenging Rhodes, it would be a setback for the latter as he is currently dealing with injuries, too.

At Royal Rumble, Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. Even though Rhodes was victorious, he was injured, and the extent of his injuries isn't known. In such a situation, to see his good friend Jey turn his back on him would indeed be a sad situation for Rhodes.

Paul Heyman breaks silence after Roman Reigns' tough night at the 2025 Royal Rumble

A tussle between Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins near the ropes led to CM Punk taking advantage and eliminating them both, only to be eliminated by Logan Paul moments later. However, this elimination is not where things stop, as Rollins brutally attacked Reigns outside the ring.

The Visionary also stomped Reigns on top of the steel steps. While Rollins' actions drew quite a reaction from the crowd, Reigns' Wiseman Paul Heyman reacted to the scenario on X/Twitter. Quote tweeting a post by WWE commentator Pat McAfee, Heyman wrote:

"One could read this post as @PatMcAfeeShow calling @WWERollins an A-HOLE. Considering Mr. Rollins' actions last night at @WWE #RoyalRumble, I would suggest Mr. Rollins' lack of anger management has been provoked enough!"

You can check Paul Heyman's post below:

Expand Tweet

After the attack, video footage of Roman Reigns went viral in which he was seen heading backstage completely devastated. While Reigns is yet to react to what happened at the Royal Rumble, speculations suggest he could be involved in a triple-threat match against Seth Rollins and CM Punk in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback