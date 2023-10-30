Roman Reigns missing WWE Survivor Series because of 39-year-old star's injury? Exploring possible ripple effect

Roman Reigns is reportedly not scheduled to appear at Survivor Series on November 25th, 2023, even though it’s considered to be one of the “Big 4”of WWE premium live events. The Tribal Chief has already skipped Payback and Fastlane, but skipping Survivor Series is a whole new ball park.

It’s possible that WWE hasn’t booked The Tribal Chief for the event because of a delay in a potential storyline between The Bloodline and The O.C. It so happens that The O.C.’s member, Luke Gallows, had an elective knee surgery recently, which is why Titanland had to halt the storyline. Otherwise, there were reportedly plans of booking matches between the two factions, before culminating with AJ Styles vs. Roman Reigns.

Considering The Tribal Chief is rumored to take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, AJ Styles is probably going to be his final rival before The American Nightmare. However, both factions need to have enough members before the storyline can move forward.

Ideally, the Stamford-based promotion can pick up the storyline once Gallows is back. It can lead to Styles vs. Reigns at Royal Rumble 2024, before Rhodes vs. Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns will face top babyface at Crown Jewel 2023

The Tribal Chief returned to the company during the season premier, and was immediately confronted by John Cena, or that’s what he thought. However, The Champ pulled an “UNO Reverse” card trick, and acknowledged Reigns as The Tribal Chief.

However, the high did not last long for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, since immediately after, John Cena announced LA Knight as his next challenger. The crowd went wild when WWE’s top babyface and fastest rising SmackDown star came out to the arena.

Even though Reigns wasn’t taking Knight as a serious contender for the title, LA Knight made it clear that while The Tribal Chief was taking a break, Knight was pulling his weight. After some back and forth, WWE booked Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for Crown Jewel 2023.

The duo had their contract signing segment on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown.

