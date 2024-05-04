Roman Reigns must help Jey Uso win at WWE Backlash 

When Roman Reigns lost at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe witnessed the end of an era. Reigns, who was once not accepted as the face of the company, suddenly became the most wanted man in professional wrestling. While the WWE Universe demands to see Reigns again, he has yet to appear since his loss.

The most recent update about The Tribal Chief was that he voluntarily decided to withdraw from the 2024 Draft. Since there is no clear storyline set for his return, one can only imagine when and how he will return. While there are many scenarios, the perfect way for him to return would be by helping Jey Uso.

The RAW Superstar is set to face Damian Priest at WWE Backlash for the World Heavyweight Championship. This is the exact moment Reigns must step up and help him. In this article, we will discuss why.

Roman Reigns can get on Jey Uso's good side by helping him

When Jey Uso walked away from The Bloodline, it was a sight many couldn't believe they were seeing. After all, no one ever thought that things would get so ugly. But they did, and Jey ended up facing Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in a Tribal Combat match, which he lost.

However, a lot of time has passed since then, and both men have evolved. Hence, this would be the perfect opportunity for The Tribal Chief to bury the hatchet and get on the good side of his family. Given The Judgment Day will be there to help Damian Priest, Jey, too, would appreciate any help he can get.

Roman Reigns can form Bloodline 2.0

When The Bloodline consisted of Roman Reigns and The Usos, they seemed unbreakable. However, as the faction grew, the relationships started to get complicated. But, by helping Jey Uso at Backlash, Reigns might have the chance to right the wrongs of the past.

If Reigns does end up helping Jey capture the World Heavyweight Championship, he can form The Bloodline 2.0 away from Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Given how Sikoa attacked Jimmy, Reigns and Jey could approach him at some point and get the original group back together.

Roman Reigns can betray Jey Uso and win the title

Even though many people want to see Roman Reigns turn face completely when he returns, his best form came out when he turned heel. Hence, if Reigns does end up helping Jey Uso at WWE Backlash, there has to be a bigger picture around it.

It can be argued that Reigns was hurt the most by how Jey left The Bloodline. Hence, there could be a storyline in place that The Tribal Chief only helped Jey Uso so that he could win the World Heavyweight Championship from him and complete his revenge, making him the ultimate heel.

