On Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns and the Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a thrilling match. The match featured so many nearfalls. Even for a moment the Tribal Chief accidentally speared The Final Boss during the match but despite this, the Bloodline did not fail to establish their dominance.

As a result of this tag team battle, Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns' Night 2 title contest is now a Bloodline Rules match. Despite this, there are some reasons why the Samoan Leader must remain on high alert for his showdown with the American Nightmare.

Roman Reigns spear to the Final Boss

One of the main reasons Roman Reigns should be on high alert is his unintentional spear delivery to the Rock on Night 1. Since the People's Champion joined Reigns' side, supporters are confident that everything will end at WrestleMania 40 when the Final Boss betrays the Tribal Chief.

Following Reigns' unintentional spear, there is a greater likelihood that the same thing will happen. The Great One may seek revenge on the Head of the Table, and this might happen during the Bloodline Rules bout.

In addition, if the Rock betrays Roman Reigns on Night 2 of the Showcase of the Immortals, Cody Rhodes is highly likely to emerge as the victor and become the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

The misuse of power by the Rock

During the tag team match on Night 1, the Final Boss was caught abusing his board of directors powers, even threatening to fire the official. So, if the People's Champion attempts to betray the Tribal Chief, it's safe to suppose that he'll utilize his board of directors powers again, this time against his cousin.

Also, as the match is already a Bloodline Rules match anything can go what the Samoan faction wants in that match. And as a member of the Bloodline, the Rock can pull something against Roman also during his title showdown.

The potential backup plan from Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins did not triumph over the Bloodline on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, but the American Nightmare may still have a backup plan for the Night 2 Bloodline Rules match.

Fans are already anticipating the arrival of legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin, and John Cena during the main event as they will arrive to aid Rhodes and let him finish his Story.

So, despite the fact that this is a Bloodline Rules battle, Roman Reigns must be on high alert for any potential backup plan the Dusty Son may have against him on Night 2 of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

