Roman Reigns must not let The Rock get into his head following WrestleMania 40 Night 1

After The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on Night 1, Roman Reigns successfully navigated the first obstacle of WrestleMania 40. This set the stipulation of 'The Bloodline Rules' for Night 2 during the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

However, The Tribal Chief must not let a particular incident from WrestleMania 40 affect him. Otherwise, Reigns stands the chance of losing the championship to The American Nightmare.

It so happens that during the tag team match, Reigns attempted to execute a Spear on Cody Rhodes but Seth Rollins moved Rhodes out of the way. As a result, Reigns ended up executing the Spear on The Rock. This isn't the first time Reigns accidentally Speared his own people. At SummerSlam 2023, Reigns wanted to Spear Jey Uso, but ended up executing it on Solo Sikoa!

Obviously, The Brahma Bull was in utter pain following the Spear, and it's possible that moment instilled some fear in The Tribal Chief.

Signs that The Tribal Chief might be overthinking the situation

Following WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns was present for the post-WrestleMania press conference. He seemed to be already agitated about the situation. In fact, he did not want to answer questions and was rather jittery about questions being asked at a slow pace.

Furthermore, The Tribal Chief had a journalist removed from the press conference. He even stopped the conference until the journalist was removed, showing signs of commotion within himself.

Here's why Roman Reigns might let The Rock get in his head

The Tribal Chief's Spear is rather powerful. On the other hand, The Rock is a powerful man in WWE. While he may have acknowledged Reigns, Rock is still is Reigns' boss, 'The Final Boss'.

Given that Reigns speared The Rock, he might begin to fear a retaliation on Night 2. A continuous fear of retaliation from The Great One can lead to Reigns being distracted during the match on Night 2. If Cody Rhodes gets a sniff of said distraction, he will try to capitalize on the situation to dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The consequence of distraction can heavily cost 'The Tribal Chief'

The Tribal Chief might not only fear retaliation, but he might also begin to worry about losing the title to The American Nightmare. You see, Roman Reigns can easily spiral to the most negative of thoughts given that The Rock is the one man with more dominance than him.

So, if he gets distracted, he might lose the title. Now, if he loses the title even after 'The Bloodline Rules' have been enforced, it will not sit well with The Brahma Bull. He might turn on The Tribal Chief on the spot, or he might remove Roman Reigns as 'The Head of the Table' and take over steering The Bloodline towards the mountain-top again.

