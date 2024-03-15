Roman Reigns must win Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 for another WWE record

The Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 will decide the faith of Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship defense of Night 2, where he will put his title on the line against Cody Rhodes. For those unaware, the Tribal Chief and The Rock are scheduled to face Seth Rollins and the American Nightmare in a tag team showdown on the first night of Showcase of the Immortals.

If the Bloodline wins this match, the following night's title match will be a Bloodline Rules match. However, if they fail, the Samoan faction will be barred from the main event of WrestleMania Night 2. However, amid this, another major stat regarding the Head of the Table surfaced, which makes his winning the Night 1 tag team showdown a must-win as by acquiring the same, he will reach the 1000th victory of his wrestling career.

Expand Tweet

Since 2010, Roman Reigns has wrestled in 1366 matches, from which he has won in 999 matches. So if he wins on Night 1 of WrestleMania, he will accumulate 1000 victories as a star, a major accolade for any wrestler.

Also, if he attained this accolade on Night 1, it would make his Night 2 match against Cody Rhodes more crucial, as that would be marked as the first match after gaining 1000 victories.

Roman Reigns is less playable than Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K24

WWE 2K24 is the latest addition to the digital gaming series of the company. The 2024 edition of the game has brought made significant changes, including the arrival of showcase mode and many others.

However, recently, WWE 2K24 disclosed that since the game's release, the Tribal Chief has been a less playable character by the fans than the American Nightmare.

As per the stats, the character of Roman Reigns is only played by fans for around 1.0 million. On the other hand, Cody Rhodes's character is played by around 1.1 million people.

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes gaining the upper hand is no surprise due to his rising popularity in the company over the past few months.

Poll : Do you want Roman Reigns to achieve his 1000th victory at WrestleMania 40? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion