Roman Reigns needs to address his current situation ahead of WrestleMania 40 after astonishing WWE stat is revealed

Roman Reigns has worked a limited schedule for as long as fans can remember. In fact, other superstars and champions have even taken shots at him for not representing the world title in the squared circle like other champions have done.

Coming to 2024 and The Rock's return, it was expected that The Tribal Chief would appear on WWE TV more often but unfortunately, that has not been the case. On the other hand, The Brahma Bull, who is running multiple businesses along with being a member of TKO's Board of Directors has been on WWE TV more than Roman Reigns has in 2024.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, The Rock did a segment where he performed a song about Cody Rhodes and The American Nightmare tearing up on WWE RAW. To fans, it felt like The Bloodline Saga was becoming more about Cody Rhodes vs. The Rock rather than Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes. Given the situation, The Tribal Chief needs to step up his game and make himself much more relevant so he is not overshadowed by The People's Champ.

There are a couple of ways Reigns can achieve this. First, he should start to appear on every SmackDown episode alongside The Rock. Second, he needs to cut more segments and promos, with significant mic work so fans resonate with him as well.

Right now, fans are invested in Hollywood Heel Rock and him making pro-wrestling cool again. It's time for Reigns to step up or he will definitely have to step aside!

WWE Legend explains what can potentially happen during Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40

As of now, both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes are scheduled for both nights of WrestleMania 40. If The American Nightmare loses the tag team match on Night 1, he will have to deal with Bloodline Rules on Night 2.

Coming to 'The Bloodline Rules', one must have wondered what the actual rules entail. Well, WWE Legend Rikishi answered the question, and explained exactly what that means.

As per him, the rules simply imply than superstars can use whatever weapons they find from sticks to chairs to tables, and can use them to bash their rivals. Nothing will stop them from busting open their opponent, and The Bloodline from taking matters in their own hands!