Roman Reigns needs to align with top WWE Superstars to stop Solo Sikoa following his unexpected twist on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and The Rock taking time off from WWE meant that The Bloodline would see changes in the power dynamics. And that's exactly what happened on the latest episode of SmackDown. It seems that Solo Sikoa has started a rebellion of sorts.

The Enforcer ordered the debuting Tama Tonga to attack Jimmy Uso for losing to his twin at WrestleMania XL. He also prevented Paul Heyman from calling The Tribal Chief. It's unknown if Sikoa will let Reigns resume his leadership once he returns to WWE.

However, if Sikoa is not agreeable to Reigns returning as The Tribal Chief, then Roman will need to bring Jimmy and Jey Uso together and also reunite with his cousins.

Jimmy Uso's beatdown could trigger him to turn babyface

Jimmy Uso getting attacked on WWE SmackDown could lead to him turning babyface and attempting to take down Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. However, he won't be able to do this by himself.

At WWE Draft 2024, or even before, WWE could reunite The Usos after turning Jimmy Uso babyface. Together, The Usos can feud against Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga, and have Roman Reigns join them when he returns to WWE, possibly as a babyface.

Opens avenue for The Rock's involvement with The Bloodline

The Rock left WWE by letting Cody Rhodes know that he'll be back for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, by the time he returns, the championship storyline might not remain the same.

However, having Reigns align with The Usos as babyfaces opens an opportunity for The Rock to align with Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga as the ultimate heel in a fight to be The Head of the Table. Finally leading up to a Bloodline civil war.

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock can finally become a reality

A match between The Tribal Chief and The Final Boss has been teased for a while, but nothing has ever come to fruition. However, their battle for 'The Head of the Table' could yet take place.

If Rock leads the heels and Reigns leads the babyfaces, it could be the next chapter of The Bloodline saga where family takes on family in a civil war. Another compelling storyline leading up to The Rock vs. Roman Reigns finally becoming a reality.

