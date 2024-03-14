Roman Reigns needs to talk to female star after she called top WWE Superstar the "locker room leader"

Roman Reigns needs to have a chat with a female personality about her latest comments praising Cody Rhodes.

Jackie Redmond, like millions of WWE fans, is quite impressed with The American Nightmare's work lately. She recently shared a story and called him "the best locker room leader." Rhodes has done an incredible job as a babyface over the past two years.

What would Roman Reigns think of her comment, though? Reigns certainly won't be thrilled with her branding Cody Rhodes as a locker room leader, considering how The Tribal Chief firmly believes that he holds that spot. In past interviews, Reigns has made it clear that he is WWE's locker room leader.

Reigns needs to have a talk with Jackie Redmond and ask her what she was thinking when she decided to address Rhodes as the locker room leader. Roman Reigns has worked incredibly hard over the past decade or so to achieve his spot. He's bound to be pis*ed over a WWE personality calling Cody "the best locker room leader."

What did Roman Reigns say about being the locker room leader?

Back in 2017, Reigns had a chat with Jimmy Traina on Off The Board and declared himself WWE's locker room leader.

“I swing the sword, if I put the sentence down then I lay it down. If you have heat, that is what a locker room leader does, he speaks up for the rest of the bunch. It is tough when you too some many cooks in the kitchen and I am not the only guy that would speak up. But as the man that I am before I was in this business, I would have spoken up if something was wrong. To what I am today, within our industry I am a locker room leader,” Roman Reigns said. [H/T IWNerd]

It has been seven long years since Reigns made that statement. His star power has only risen since then, and he is quite possibly the biggest name in pro wrestling today.

