Roman Reigns’ new enforcer, Jacob Fatu’s tag team partner? 4 ways 346-pound superstar could return to WWE

Currently, WWE is home to some of the best professional wrestlers in the world. Names like Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Rhea, Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and many others wrestle for the Stamford-based promotion on a week-to-week basis.

However, apart from all these superstars, the promotion also has wrestlers who have great potential but are out due to injuries. One such superstar who has been on the sidelines since last year's Survivor Series is Bronson Reed.

In this article, we will look at four ways Reed can make his return to the Stamford-based promotion:

#4. Bronson Reed takes out WWE Superstar CM Punk on his return

Nearly eight months ago, Bronson Reed wanted the spotlight, and he decided to achieve the same by attacking Seth Rollins. While Reed did not win the rivalry, he surely made a name for himself which led to him being involved in last year's Survivor Series: WarGames.

Given Reed achieved so much success by attacking Rollins, he could plan to take out CM Punk when he returns. After WrestleMania, the Aussie superstar could take out The Best in the World on RAW, and make an impact. A feud between Reed and Punk would be interesting to watch.

#3. Challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship

At WrestleMania 41, Gunther will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. While this match will be interesting to watch, the winner could be tasked with facing Bronson Reed.

It is worth noting that recent reports suggest Reed will be getting a massive push when he returns to the Stamford-based promotion. Hence, it won't be surprising to see him instantly go after the title.

#2. Jacob Fatu's new tag team partner

The last time Bronson Reed was seen on WWE programming, he helped the Solo Sikoa-led Bloodline fight Roman Reigns' Bloodline at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, it must be noted that Reed did not end up on the winning side in this match and even ended up injuring himself.

Hence, there is a chance that when Reed returns to WWE, he would like to continue from where he left off. But, instead of aligning and obeying Sikoa, Reed could choose to become Jacob Fatu's partner and go after Tag Team gold on SmackDown.

#1. Bronson Reed becomes Roman Reigns' enforcer

As mentioned above, Bronson Reed went against Roman Reigns and sided with Solo Sikoa at Survivor Series: WarGames. However, this led to nothing fruitful for Reed as he lost and even got hurt. Therefore, WWE could present an angle in which they could show Reed changing his alliance.

The creative could show that Reed reflected upon all that transpired after his injury, and came to the conclusion that Reigns is The Original Tribal Chief. This angle could lead to him acknowledging the former Undisputed WWE Champion and becoming his new Enforcer.

