WWE News: Roman Reigns Not Worried About SummerSlam Crowd Reception At All?

Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar for The Universal Title at WWE SummerSlam 2018 which takes place on August 19, 2018, from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

In Case You Didn't Know...

Roman Reigns defeated Bobby Lashley on the July 23, 2018, edition of Monday Night RAW to solidify himself as the Number #1 Contender for Brock Lesnar's Universal Championship.

On this week's episode of RAW, things took a sharp turn as Brock Lesnar finally showed up only to stir more controversy by butting heads with Paul Heyman.

While their contest is scheduled to take place at SummerSlam, it is in popular opinion that Roman Reigns might have to struggle against a harsh crowd on August 19.

The Heart Of The Matter

Amidst preparing for his match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018, Roman Reigns finally took to Twitter in order to address controversies regarding the possible crowd reception in Brooklyn, New York:

Whenever I’m in the ring, I hear the noise.

It doesn’t shake me.

It doesn’t anger me.

I don’t run from the noise. I thrive in it. I hope Brooklyn’s ready to get loud because I’m ready to give them a show.

And take the #UniversalTitle. #SummerSlam — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) August 2, 2018

This tweet particularly suggests that Roman Reigns is not bothered by critical fan reception at all. Roman Reigns is ready to give his best & possibly capture The Universal Title at 'The Biggest Party of The Summer' (SummerSlam 2018) originating from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

What's Next?

All we can do is speculate until SummerSlam 2018 finally takes place. Roman Reigns & Brock Lesnar have collided on numerous occasions, with The Beast triumphing for the better part as of now.

Despite Reigns being the underdog, many believe that The Big Dog will stand victorious at SummerSlam, finally ending Lesnar's reign as Universal Champ.

Many sources also speculate that Paul Heyman might also have a huge part to play during their match. We know all is not well between Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman anymore. Will Roman Reigns be the next 'Paul Heyman Guy'?

The major takeaway here is that WWE might have a hard time pulling this off in standard fashion while satisfying their audience at the same time.

There are many ways this could go down. Until next time, be sure to tune in on August 19, 2018, to witness WWE SummerSlam 2018 live from The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

