Roman Reigns' opponent after LA Knight revealed already? Analyzing clue in plain sight

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship once again. Over the last three years, multiple major stars have tried and failed to dethrone Reigns. However, at the PLE based in Saudi Arabia, The Tribal Chief faces LA Knight, one of the most popular men in the WWE Universe.

Even though Knight has such substantial support from fans, he is still expected to lose at Crown Jewel 2023. If we do see Reigns emerge victorious, then it would be interesting to see with whom he feuds next. While there will be plenty of challengers, it seems WWE has already confirmed Reigns' opponent for after Crown Jewel.

The opponent in question for the leader of The Bloodline is Cody Rhodes. As per his schedule released for November, Rhodes is scheduled to make an appearance on the SmackDown after Crown Jewel (i.e. November 10th, 2023). He will follow up this appearance with yet another one on 17th November, 2023.

While seeing The American Nightmare on the blue brand will excite fans, one could only imagine the purpose behind his visit to SmackDown. Even though there could be several reasons, Rhodes may be coming to the blue brand to further escalate a rivalry between him and Reigns, as we saw the two major stars come face-to-face a couple of weeks ago.

AEW star wants LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns

While a potential rivalry against Cody Rhodes would send fans into a world of excitement, Roman Reigns must get past LA Knight first. On paper, Reigns certainly has all the tools to beat The Megastar. But AEW star Thunder Rosa believes WWE must book Knight to beat Reigns.

During an appearance on Busted Open, Rosa cited LA Knight's organic growth as the reason why he must dethrone Reigns. The AEW star claimed Knight was not shoved down the throats of fans, but grew naturally. She said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight," Rosa told Busted Open yesterday. "They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

Further, Rosa also labeled Knight as a superstar. The AEW star added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

While the chances of Knight winning at Crown Jewel seem bleak, like Rosa, several people are backing The Megastar. If Knight does manage to beat Roman Reigns, he will pull off one of the biggest upsets in modern-day wrestling.

Do you think Roman Reigns will successfully defend his title at Crown Jewel? Sound off in the comments below!

