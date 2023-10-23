Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman secretly planning to retire legendary 10-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 40? Sifting through the clues

On SmackDown, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman have the most formidable partnership going on. Since joining forces, Reigns and Heyman have experienced plenty of success. While they have dealt with numerous adversaries inside the ring, on many occasions, the duo have played tricks that impacted their rivals outside the ring as well.

Similarly, in a few months, Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman could come up with a plan that can impact the career of a WWE Superstar. The duo can formulate a plan that could see Brock Lesnar retire at WrestleMania 40. While it seems unlikely, there is a clear path to doing the same.

Some time ago on NXT, Heyman cornered Bron Breakker. WWE could show an angle that shows Heyman was there to recruit Breakker, and discuss a plan for the latter to enter the main roster. That's when Heyman can suggest a match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 40, in which Lesnar puts his career on the line.

Given that Breakker is the younger star, Lesnar would have to put him over. While the angle is speculative, it makes sense because even though Lesnar can't face Roman Reigns now, he can still be a threat to him in the future. Hence, before that becomes possible, it would be beneficial for Reigns to get rid of him

AEW star wants a SmackDown talent to dethrone Roman Reigns

For the last three years, Roman Reigns has had a dominant run as champion. During this time, The Tribal Chief has faced some pretty big names. But, none of them have been able to dethrone Reigns. However, as per AEW star Thunder Rosa, a talent on SmackDown would be perfect to dethrone Reigns.

The talent Rosa named is LA Knight. During a conversation with Busted Open Radio, Rosa said Knight should take the title from Reigns because his rise to the top has been natural. She said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight," Rosa told "Busted Open" yesterday. "They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

The AEW star further added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

At Crown Jewel 2023, Thunder Rosa might get to see her dream turn true. Because, at the premium live event, Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. While Reigns will be the heavy favorite going into the match, it will be interesting to see what happens during the contest.