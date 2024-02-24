Roman Reigns' to reconcile with rival from 2 years ago against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Alliance explored

Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. While Reigns currently has The Rock and the rest of The Bloodline on his side, he will do everything he can to gain an advantage over The American Nightmare.

One such thing The Tribal Chief could do in the coming weeks is to gain an advantage by reconciling with a rival from two years ago. The rival in question is Logan Paul. On SmackDown's latest episode, Reigns was seen talking to Logan's friend, Grayson Waller.

While it isn't known what Roman Reigns told Waller, he must have sought help, given Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are scheduled to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Hence, Logan could also end up helping Waller in whatever plan Reigns has made for the latter.

While the angle is speculative, seeing if something happens along these lines will be interesting. If Logan Paul and Grayson Waller end up helping Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes will have a tough time leading up to WrestleMania 40. It will be worth observing how things unfold.

Wrestling veteran says former Shield member isn't on par with Roman Reigns

Since 2020, Roman Reigns has been on another level in his wrestling career. While turning heel benefited Reigns, his Tribal Chief gimmick became an instant hit. From iconic segments to one of the longest title reigns in history, Reigns is arguably one of the greatest.

Seth Rollins also achieved success on Monday Night RAW and is currently the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. However, as per wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell, Reigns and Rollins' former stablemate, Jon Moxley, isn't on par with them. During an appearance on a podcast, Mantell said:

"He didn't look like a star because he stood there, and his body is not overwhelming, and his face is... his hair was short, and he didn't look like somebody you could build a promotion around. Now, when he was with the Shield, he was covered. He had Roman Reigns and... [Seth Rollins]. He had those on both sides of him, so... And you look at where Seth is now, and you look at where Roman is now—they're stars. Big stars."

Mantell further added:

"And he's in AEW, but he's still not a star, I don't think. He's there; he's one of their top guys, but when he comes to the ring, and I think he has lowered his work rate. But he's relying on just the hardcore stuff, and that won't get you there." [1:15 - 2:36]

While Mantell's assessment in terms of popularity is something many will agree upon, Moxley is doing well for himself. It will be interesting to see if he ever returns to WWE.

