Roman Reigns' record-setting title reign to finally end after his return? Analyzing Paul Heyman's comments

Roman Reigns has ruled the landscape of WWE for over three years now. In today's WWE SmackDown Preview, we will analyze a few comments from his special counsel, Paul Heyman.

Roman Reigns made a monumental return to the company at SummerSlam 2020 and has been The Head of the Table on WWE SmackDown ever since. He has had Paul Heyman by his side for three years, and the Wise Man recently stated something that will lead a few fans into question.

While discussing Roman's title reign on a recent episode of The Bump, the special counsel claimed he knew The Tribal Chief would remain the world champion at least this long, if not longer.

Most fans would expect him to claim that this reign will last forever, but he might have unintentionally dropped a hint pointing to the end of the longest world championship reign of this generation.

"When Roman Reigns went after the championship, I knew he was going to be reigning at least this long if not far longer. I knew the legacy that we were going to create, and we're just getting started," said Paul Heyman. [47:30 - 47:50]

While this may be a subliminal hint, nothing is confirmed yet. A slight decrease in Heyman's confidence might mean there are plans for an end to the title reign soon.

WWE SmackDown Preview: Roman Reigns' cousin Jimmy Uso will make a return

Two weeks ago, the tension among The Bloodline's members reached an all-time high when Jey Uso quit the company after his brother Jimmy helped Roman Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam.

Expand Tweet

There was no development in the story due to the last episode of WWE SmackDown being a tribute show to Terry Funk and Bray Wyatt. Now, the company has announced that Jimmy Uso will return this week to offer his thoughts on the situation in his family. While it is not confirmed yet, The Tribal Chief could make an appearance too.

Could a legendary wrestler return to confront The Head of the Table at Payback 2023? Click here to learn more.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE