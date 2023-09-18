Roman Reigns to repeat history with 33-time champions upon WWE return? The fans may not like it!

Roman Reigns is all set to return on the October 27 episode of SmackDown. Not only this, but The Tribal Chief is also set to participate at this year's Crown Jewel 2023, where he is likely to defend his Undisputed Universal Championship. However, the company might have a plan for a major angle for Reigns, which may be the conclusion of a potential triple-threat match at Crown Jewel.

The potential scenario that could unfold may feature a match between AJ Styles, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. Currently, both the Phenomenal One ( who is an 8-time titleholder in WWE) and the Cenation Leader ( who is currently a 25-time titleholder) are engaged in a feud against The Bloodline. It's highly likely that upon Reigns' return, they will feud with The Tribal Chief.

Additionally, as of now, Cena is also expected to be part of Crown Jewel 2023, so a triple-threat match is likely a possibility.

Expand Tweet

However, in case this match happens, it's highly unlikely that the Undisputed Champion will not lose his Championship, as the company wants to prolong the record-breaking title reign. Instead of this, the match could end by recreating one of the historic moments of The Tribal Chief, as he may pin both Cena and Styles at the same time, similar to WrestleMania 37, where Roman pinned Daniel Bryan and Edge at the same time.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the near future. Ahead of Reigns' return to the company, the whole Bloodline Saga seems to be more interesting.

Is Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 opponent already revealed?

Over the past few days, the speculations regarding Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania 40 have heated up, especially after the recent appearance of the Rock on SmackDown. Before this, the People's Champion revealed that a match between him and Reigns was scheduled for WrestleMania Hollywood, but the plans changed due to the merger of WWE.

Not only this, the Rock also teased a potential match between the Samoans at WrestleMania 40, which will be in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, the recent appearance of the Great One on the Blue brand ensures that The Rock can still appear in the company. A match between The Rock and Roman Reigns now seems highly possible. This match has been anticipated by fans for many years and also has the capacity to generate massive excitement among the fans.

It will be interesting to see whether Roman Reigns and The Rock will finally wrestle in this dream match at next year's WrestleMania or not, and if so, how the story will play out.