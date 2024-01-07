Roman Reigns to repeat shocking moment from 3 years ago at Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is set to put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line at Royal Rumble 2024 in a high-profile Fatal Four-Way Match. For those unaware, The Bloodline interfered in the triple threat match of the no. 1 contender between Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. This resulted in Nick Aldis booking a Fatal 4-Way Match for the upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Many believed this match might be the biggest challenge for Reigns in his historic title reign yet due to being a multi-man showdown. However, one of the potential endings of this match might see Roman Reigns repeating a shocking moment from almost three years ago to get the pin.

The moment that The Tribal Chief might replicate is the conclusion from WrestleMania 37 when Roman smashed Edge, currently known as Adam Copeland in AEW, and Daniel Bryan, currently known as Bryan Danielson in All Elite Wrestling. The Bloodline Leader ended this match by pinning both Edge and Bryan simultaneously, stacking them one on top of the other.

As Roman Reigns is again heading towards another multi-men title defense, the company might atrempt to re-do this conclusion once again to showcase the dominance of The Tribal Chief on the road to WrestleMania 40.

The Undisputed Champion might put all three stars over each other and pin the three of them all together. The likelihood of this scenario unfolding also looks probable as a way to boost The Tribal Chief, especially considering Roman's potential showdown against The Rock at the Grandest Stage of All Time.

With this in mind, WWE surely wants to book the Tribal Chief most dominantly to look stronger than ever against The People's Champion.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how the conclusion of Royal Rumble 2024 unfolds and what will happen in this highly anticipated Fatal 4-Way Match.

Roman Reigns mocked The Rock after SmackDown

The Rock made his comeback on WWE RAW: Day 1 and called out The Tribal Chief. However, Paul Heyman addressed the call out from The People's Champion, declaring that the Hollywood star is doing these things only to get viral and attention from fans.

When Roman Reigns was asked about his response, The Bloodline leader laughed at the same. Even after Smackdown, The Head of the Table posted a video on his official TikTok account, sharing a merged clip of him laughing and the Rock's callout clip from Monday Night RAW.

Overall, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold in the upcoming months as we slowly head towards WrestleMania 40.

