Roman Reigns to repeat what The Rock did in WWE 10 years ago on SmackDown tonight?

One of the things fans are looking forward to on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is Roman Reigns' 1000-day celebration as the Universal Champion. There has been a lot of speculation about what his celebration might look like. Recent reports have suggested it may be reminiscent of The Rock's moment a decade ago.

On RAW's February 18, 2013 episode, 48 days before WrestleMania 29, Dwayne Johnson stated that he wouldn't be walking into the event with the WWE Championship he was holding. The actor expressed that although he respected the title, he is not a fan of the spinning logo. He later unveiled a new look for the belt. Ten years later, it is reported that Roman Reigns might do the same.

According to Fightful Select, The Tribal Chief could be presented with a new Undisputed WWE Universal Championship tonight. However, this might not be entirely similar to his cousin. Dwayne unveiled it himself ten years ago, but this time around, it's possible that Triple H or Paul Heyman will present the new design instead.

The Head of the Table won the Universal title way back in 2020. During that year's Payback event, he defeated Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman in a No Holds Barred Triple Threat match to win the gold.

Roman Reigns may not be in the best mood to celebrate on WWE SmackDown

Simultaneously holding two championship belts in wrestling is an accomplishment only a few have captured. Reaching more than 1000 days as the champion for one of them even more so. However, Roman Reigns may not be in the happiest mood lately.

The Stamford-based promotion returned to Saudi Arabia last month for Night of Champions. During the Premium Live Event, Reigns teamed up with Solo Sikoa against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles.

During the match, The Usos interfered in hopes of helping The Bloodline. The former Tag Team Champions then set up a superkick targeted at Sami Zayn, but Solo Sikoa received the blow instead.

Reigns saw what happened and began to yell at his cousins. However, Jimmy had enough and kicked Roman Reigns. Jey looked on in disbelief, but his twin delivered another devastating kick before they left. This resulted in Owens and Sami retaining the gold.

It will definitely be interesting to see what could transpire in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

