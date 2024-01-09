Roman Reigns to be replaced in The Bloodline by former Intercontinental Champion? Exploring potential betrayal

Roman Reigns has challengers popping up every other day. First, it was Cody Rhodes, then arrived LA Knight, followed by Randy Orton and AJ Styles. Apart from them, his cousin, The Rock, came back to WWE and teased going after The Tribal Chief.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Paul Heyman addressed The Rock’s words and revealed that if The People’s Champ wants to sit at the Head of the Table, he needs to be invited to a dinner of relevancy. Of course, The Tribal Chief isn’t going to invite him to the dinner, but someone else might.

It so happens that Solo Sikoa has shown signs of paving his own path. Even though he has been loyal to Roman, signs indicate that The Enforcer may turn on The Tribal Chief. Keeping that in mind, Sikoa can “invite” The Rock to the “dinner of relevancy” and form a union against Reigns.

When The Tribal Chief finally finds out who helped The Rock pave the path to a WrestleMania match for ‘The Head of the Table’ seat, Solo Sikoa can reveal that he has been plotting with the former Intercontinental Champion all along.

In fact, Paul Heyman can reveal that he’s been siding with The Enforcer, especially since the duo became quite acquainted during the time Roman Reigns was absent from WWE.

Roman Reigns sealed his own fate for Royal Rumble 2024

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis had booked a Triple Threat match between AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight to decide the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The bout was booked for the New Year’s Revolution edition of the blue brand, and Reigns was also present during the show.

During the match, The Bloodline interfered, which affected the results of the triple threat. As a consequence, Aldis booked a Fatal Four-Way for Royal Rumble 2024 involving Randy Orton, LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns!

Had Reigns not interfered, he would have been facing only one opponent. Unfortunately, the champion is at a disadvantage in Fatal Four-Way, as the title can change hands without Roman Reigns taking the pinfall or submission. It can be any of the three opponents! The Tribal Chief has thrice the threat at Royal Rumble 2024 due to his interference.