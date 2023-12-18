Roman Reigns to retire 20-time champion at Royal Rumble and set up blockbuster dream match for WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns returned for the first since he defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel 2023. Upon his return, Reigns addressed several different things concerning The Bloodline. However, the highlight of his comeback was the segment he shared with Randy Orton.

During their promo, Orton challenged The Tribal Chief to a match at Royal Rumble, whereas the latter mentioned he would take out The Viper permanently. While this promo was enjoyed by many, WWE can book an angle that could lead to a massive Roman Reigns rematch at WrestleMania 40.

In the coming weeks, the Stamford-based promotion can book an angle where The Bloodline takes out Randy Orton, which could lead to Cody Rhodes coming to SmackDown and avenging the 14-time World Champion. Given that Orton helped Rhodes at Survivor Series, this is a way the latter could pay back.

While the angle is speculative, if the Stamford-based promotion decides to go ahead with the same, it could lead to a rivalry between Reigns and Rhodes, leading to a massive rematch at WrestleMania 40. In the coming weeks, it will be worth watching how this story progresses.

Wrestling legend believes 20-time champion could beat Roman Reigns

In recent times, Roman Reigns has looked invincible. While many big names have tried to dethrone The Tribal Chief, none of them have been able to do so. However, as per former WWE Superstar Mark Henry, a 20-time champion could finally end Reigns' dominance in the Stamford-based promotion.

The 20-time champion in question is Randy Orton. During an appearance on the Busted Open podcast, Henry mentioned that WWE booking Orton to beat Reigns isn't a far-fetched idea. The AEW star added that he feels Orton is the only guy who could dethrone Reigns.

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't... He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree," said Henry.

If Orton can dethrone Reigns, he will become a 15-time World Champion. Then, it would be very interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books him to equal or break John Cena and Ric Flair's record of 16 World Championships.

However, before that, Randy Orton must focus on the task at hand and figure out a way to beat Reigns if they face each other. Given The Bloodline will support Reigns, it will be hard to defeat him.