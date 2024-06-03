Roman Reigns to return to RAW, reunite with Bloodline member & more - 4 ways The Tribal Chief could make an impact in WWE

Roman Reigns hasn't been seen in a WWE ring since his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania back in April. Since then The Bloodline has been restructured by Solo Sikoa.

After taking over the faction, Solo Sikoa brought Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to the group and kicked out Jimmy Uso following his WrestleMania defeat to his own brother. Sikoa revealed a few weeks ago that he is still taking orders from Reigns.

The Head of the Table's return seems to be getting closer and here are just four ways he could make an impact upon his return.

#4. Roman Reigns reunites Solo Sikoa

Expand Tweet

Trending

Many WWE fans believe that Reigns could make his return and face the current issues of the faction head-on. This could include going face-to-face with Solo Sikoa and taking back The Bloodline.

Sikoa has claimed he has been working with Reigns the whole time and it would be a massive shock if he returned to the company and resumed his place in The Bloodline. Many believe that Solo Sikoa is acting on his own orders, but it would be interesting to see if it was actually the former Undisputed Champion who was behind the recent changes.

#3. Roman Reigns turns face

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns' loss at WrestleMania has hit him so hard that he hasn't been able to return since. It took Cody Rhodes and several locker room members to defeat him, but many believe that this loss could have completely changed Reigns' character and he could return as a face.

Reigns is expected to return ahead of WWE SummerSlam and it would be quite the story if he returned to SmackDown and was seen as the babyface against his former stable.

#2. Roman Reigns returns with Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

Jimmy Uso is out injured at the moment and the storyline reason for his absence is that he was kicked out of The Bloodline following his WrestleMania loss. It's unclear if that was upon Reigns' orders or because Solo Sikoa has now taken over as The Tribal Chief.

If Jimmy Uso makes his return with Reigns then it would show that this wasn't his doing and it could push Roman to build his own army against Solo's Bloodline, leading to an all-out war between the two sides.

#1. Roman Reigns returns on WWE RAW

Expand Tweet

The recent WWE Draft was interesting, Reigns was taken out of the pool, which means that he is actually now considered to be a free agent. If he wanted to he could return on RAW and reunite with Jey Uso, before heading to SmackDown to take care of the new Bloodline.

The thought of the original Bloodline vs Solo Sikoa's Bloodline is an intriguing one especially if the story is able to continue heading into Survivor Series in November. This could be a massive storyline for SmackDown to finish up the year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback