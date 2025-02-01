Roman Reigns to reunite with his ex-partner at the Royal Rumble due to The Rock's actions? Potential explored

Former Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns started the year with a bang. The Ula Fala is once again in his possession, as The OTC defeated Solo Sikoa in a Tribal Combat Match and became the Undisputed Tribal Chief. Following his triumph, Wiseman Paul Heyman announced that Reigns now aims to reclaim the title he lost last year against Cody Rhodes and to earn his shot, he will officially be entering the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is just hours away, and the card is quite stacked, with some of the biggest superstars in the industry waiting to go all in. Roman Reigns and CM Punk are going to enter the Rumble, and many expects both stars to go after each other. However, in a shocking twist, fans could see them reuniting during the match.

Last year, Paul Heyman introduced CM Punk as the final member of Roman Reigns' team for the men’s WarGames match against The New Bloodline. Reigns and Punk could reform their alliance if The Rock returns at number 30 to steal the spotlight.

To take on the common threat, CM Punk and Roman Reigns could reunite on Paul Heyman’s suggestion and eliminate The Final Boss creating an historic moment. There have been multiple hints that suggest The Rock might shockingly return and enter the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble.

Roman Reigns said that Cody Rhodes was more relevant when he was in a feud against Bloodline

In an interview with SHAK Wrestling, Roman Reigns remarked that Cody Rhodes is a great champion, and he was more relevant when he was in the rivalry against him and his Bloodline. The Original Tribal Chief also clarified there is no heat between them behind the scenes, as many believe:

“Cody’s a great Champion, he beat me, so he’s gotta be right? But he was never more relevant than when he was in my circle, on my island, and that continues to shine through. That’s the beauty of this is, even when they feel like they’re done with us or we’re done with them, we’re still able to push everybody and make everybody better because it’s a competition. There’s no sabotage, no bull**it, behind the scenes type stuff, the cream rises to the top, and if you’re better than me then go out there and show me, you can get as much time as you want — Anybody who orbits me and The Bloodline, it’s proven,” said Reigns.

It remains to be seen what unexpected twist the 2025 Men’s Royal Rumble will unfold and if Reigns or CM Punk will win the match-up.

