Roman Reigns to rub salt on The Rock's wound tonight on WWE SmackDown? Possibility explored

Roman Reigns doesn’t take kindly to threats, and it’s been proven that he will be absolutely merciless to anyone who threatens him in any way, shape or form. However, this time, it’s The Rock who teased going after The Tribal Chief, and things are about to become messy for The Bloodline.

If there’s one thing Roman Reigns knows how to do, it is humiliating others in the most dominant fashion. Coming to tonight’s SmackDown, The Tribal Chief may take a similar approach to address The Brahma Bull.

The Head of the Table can imply that The People’s Champ is trying to engage with Reigns to revive his lost popularity. In fact, he might even compare how The Rock needed John Cena back in the day to become big, and now he needs The Tribal Chief to do the bidding to resurrect his former relevance.

This will be quite a nasty rub on The Brahma Bull’s pride. The Rock wants to be The People’s Champ for as long as he is able to return to the ring, but with the way top superstars are coming up, his fandom may be declining steadily. Reigns giving him the cold shoulder and refusing to give him any attention will be quite the start to their rivalry.

Tom Prichard gives his opinion about potential Roman Reigns matches at WrestleMania 40

Currently, Cody Rhodes is the top name for dethroning The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 40. However, he's not the only name anymore ever since The Rock returned at WWE Day 1.

Recently, Tom Prichard was asked for his opinion on The Tribal Chief battling The Rock on Night 1 and Cody Rhodes on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. He dismissed the idea.

“No, I think one WrestleMania match should be enough. I do. It's like the Super Bowl, you don't play two games in a row.”

Currently, Roman Reigns’ next match will be at Royal Rumble. His opponent will be decided via a triple-threat match between LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at tonight's New Year’s Revolution edition of SmackDown.