Roman Reigns' rumored return to end up being a misfire on WWE RAW tonight? Chances explored

Roman Reigns hasn't been on WWE TV since Royal Rumble 2025. At the premium live event, CM Punk eliminated both Roman and Seth Rollins simultaneously. Logan Paul immediately threw Punk out of the ring, which led to a brawl between Rollins, Reigns, and The Second City Saint.

The Visionary then took out The Tribal Chief with two curb stomps, one on a steel stair. The ringside brawl between the three stars raised questions about whether it will lead to a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 41.

Punk and Rollins will battle in a Steel Cage Match on tonight's episode of RAW in Madison Square Garden. This is a high-stakes bout, considering WWE has been building the rivalry since The Best in the World's return at Survivor Series 2023. The Visionary claimed this bout would end his rivalry with The Second City Saint. However, Reigns could return tonight on the red brand to get his revenge on his former Shield brother.

Reigns could return towards the end of the match and try to take out Rollins with a spear. However, The Visionary could dodge it, leading to The Tribal Chief hitting CM Punk instead. This confusion would allow Seth Rollins to escape the cage to win the battle against The Voice of the Voiceless.

Following this mishap, Punk could blame Reigns for his loss, leading to WWE booking a Triple Threat match between the stalwarts at The Show of Shows this April.

Roman Reigns might help his former rival ahead of WrestleMania 41

John Cena's heel turn at Elimination Chamber has taken the pro wrestling industry by storm. It has put Cody Rhodes in a dangerous position, especially since The Rock is backing the 16-time World Champion.

At this point, The American Nightmare needs someone to help him against The Final Boss, and Cena and Roman Reigns could be the only option Cody Rhodes can rely on.

After beating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Rhodes continued his feud with The Bloodline, which was led by Solo Sikoa. The rivalry continued till SummerSlam when Reigns finally made his return. In the coming weeks, Rhodes agreed to team up with his former rival to battle Sokia's faction.

The former Universal Champion could return the favor to The American Nightmare by helping him against The Rock and John Cena. While The People's Champion acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief, WWE has previously teased a rivalry between the two Samoan cousins, and if Roman decides to side with Rhodes on the Road to WrestleMania, this could be the final stepping stone before the dream match.

