Roman Reigns in San Juan for Backlash 2023? What WWE can expect

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns continues to work on a part-time basis as we approach WWE Backlash 2023.

The Tribal Chief retained his Undisputed Championship against Cody Rhodes in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Now that Rhodes is embroiled in a new storyline involving Brock Lesnar, Reigns will go on to pick a new opponent in the upcoming weeks.

There were reports before WrestleMania 39 that Reigns would take a hiatus following the premium live event, whether or not he retained the belt. After all, it appears that The Tribal Chief will skip WWE Backlash 2023.

Ringside News @ringsidenews_ Roman Reigns Return & More Announced for SmackDown Next Week ringsidenews.com/2023/05/05/rom… Roman Reigns Return & More Announced for SmackDown Next Week ringsidenews.com/2023/05/05/rom…

Roman was picked by the Blue Brand in the recently concluded WWE Draft. The Head of the Table will return to TV on the May 12 episode of SmackDown. Roman Reigns' path to the Night of Champions is expected to begin here, as he currently has no opponent in front of him. Expect to see The Bloodline's dramatic downfall on television, as Solo Sikoa and The Usos were also recruited to the same brand.

The absence of Reigns from Backlash 2023 also enables WWE to highlight Bad Bunny, who is hosting the high-profile premium live event in Puerto Rico and is set to compete in a Street Fight against Damian Priest.

Roman Reigns could wrestle at the Night of Champions on May 27

Reigns is approaching the 1,000-day mark as champion and has defended both belts at every major show in recent months.

Rohit Pant @wrestle_chatter



On May 27th, 2023 at WWE Night of Champions,

Roman Reigns will reach 1000 days as CHAMPION Exact 30 days away from witnessing GREATNESSOn May 27th, 2023 at WWE Night of Champions,Roman Reigns will reach 1000 days as CHAMPION Exact 30 days away from witnessing GREATNESS ☝️On May 27th, 2023 at WWE Night of Champions,Roman Reigns will reach 1000 days as CHAMPION 👑 https://t.co/wxBkhVk1xd

As we already know, the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament final will take place at Night of Champions 2023 PLE. Additionally, when WWE flies to Saudi Arabia for the show, Roman Reigns might have to face his next opponent.

However, nothing has been confirmed. Reigns triumphed against Logan Paul in a title defense at the previous WWE event held in Saudi Arabia. The Tribal Chief is also expected to host a celebration for the 1000th day of his title reign at the event.

Detroit billboards for SummerSlam also feature Reigns. Who he will compete against at the upcoming events is unknown. However, the card is always subject to change.

Poll : 0 votes