Roman Reigns to send WWE Superstar to RAW to deal with Seth Rollins amid absence? Potential direction explored

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns was badly battered by Seth Rollins moments after both men got eliminated from the 2025 Royal Rumble. Following the attack, no word has been received from The Head of the Table. However, there is a chance that the leader of The Bloodline will send Jimmy Uso to take care of Rollins while he recovers.

The Visionary brought his longstanding bitter rivalry with Roman Reigns to the spotlight once again, and he was very nasty about it. The Architect Curb Stomped his former Shield brother on the ringside floor as well as the steel steps. Not being able to contain his anger, he also threw some kicks and punches at CM Punk, the man who eliminated both Reigns and Rollins.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Jimmy Uso was the first member of the OG Bloodline to reunite with Roman Reigns after his return at SummerSlam 2024. Both Samoan superstars wrestle for the SmackDown brand, and Jimmy is also The OTC’s most trusted man right now.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

This makes Jimmy the perfect candidate to take Seth Rollins out while the former Undisputed Champion is absent. However, The Uce will have to do this job alone since Sami Zayn has been taken out by Kevin Owens via a Package Piledriver.

Additionally, Jey Uso is currently occupied with an important decision: the WWE Champion he will choose to face at WrestleMania XL after his Rumble win. While this is a significant direction the storyline can take, all of this is speculation so far.

Seth Rollins gives an update on Roman Reigns’ injury

WWE has been strictly tight-lipped about Roman Reigns' condition right now. The Stamford-based promotion is usually quick to update fans about the status of a superstar, but no word has been received about The OTC so far.

Paul Heyman has also been quiet about the situation of his Tribal Chief. Speaking about this, Seth Rollins delivered a promo on this week’s episode of RAW. He called WWE and The Wiseman out for being quiet about everything and said that the fans won’t get any truth from them. While he didn’t shed light on Reigns’ injury report, he stated that The OTC was very hurt.

“Roman Reigns is out indefinitely, some sort of injury. Let me tell you something. Roman Reigns is hurt. Roman don't want to admit it, Paul Heyman's not going to tell you the truth, WWE's not going to tell you the truth but I'll tell you the truth because I'm the one who hurt him,” he said.

Expand Tweet

This could mean that Reigns may not be making any appearances ahead of his Elimination Chamber qualifier match. Moreover, there is also a chance that the former Undisputed Champion may not be at 100% when he returns to the ring to claim a spot in the Chamber. It will be interesting to see what lies in the future for The OTC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback