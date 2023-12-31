Roman Reigns being set up to take a massive fall in The Bloodline storyline by WWE legend? Subtle clues you may have missed

Roman Reigns has been a dominant leader of The Bloodline for three years. But could a WWE legend finally return and make sure a new Tribal Chief is crowned?

2023 was a strange year for The Bloodline, as notable members Sami Zayn and Jey Uso betrayed Roman Reigns and the faction now looks to be at its weakest. Things may worsen if a legendary star returns and sides against The Tribal Chief.

This legend is none other than Rikishi, who is the real-life father of The Usos and Solo Sikoa. While he is a member of the Anoa'i family, he has already indicated through social media posts that he sides against The Head of The Table.

Recently, CM Punk met Rikishi at a live event, and the legend greeted him with a warm hug. Considering Punk has his clashes with Reigns, Rikishi hugging him might be a little suspicious.

Going forward, the Hall of Famer may return and help Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso unleash a complete betrayal of The Tribal Chief. The scene may also involve CM Punk if he wins the Men's Royal Rumble. A massive WrestleMania 40 battle could be set up.

This scenario is just speculation for now, and nothing is confirmed. Time will reveal how things play out.

Possible paths for Roman Reigns' Road to WWE WrestleMania 40

The most likely opponent for Roman Reigns is Cody Rhodes, who failed last year and has been trying to climb up the ladder ever since. For that to happen, Rhodes will have to win the Men's Royal Rumble 2024 or a possible #1 contender Elimination Chamber match.

Expand Tweet

As discussed above, CM Punk could also win the Men's Royal Rumble Match and challenge Roman instead of Seth Rollins. This will surprise most fans but the main event of WrestleMania will be a must-see battle.

Another possible opponent is Solo Sikoa, who has previously signaled that he wants to become the next Tribal Chief. While he is already the Tribal Hier, he may unleash a betrayal as soon as Royal Rumble 2024, and win the Men's Rumble to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Who do you think the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will face on the Grandest Stage of Them All? Let us know in the comments section.

