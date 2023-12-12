Roman Reigns to summon new Bloodline member at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Analyzing the possibility

Roman Reigns has been an unstoppable champion for three years and will seemingly compete for the first time in a while at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. Could he add a new member to The Bloodline at the premium live event?

The Bloodline saga has been the company's main attraction over the last two years, but the storyline has slowed down since Roman Reigns became a part-time wrestler after WrestleMania 39. His family has shrunk, and this may be the right time for him to add a female member and spice things up before his rumored title defense against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

This member is none other than NXT Superstar Ava. For those unaware, Ava is The Rock's real-life daughter who currently works for WWE's developmental brand. If the stars align, she could debut at Royal Rumble 2024 and join The Bloodline to kick her career into a higher gear.

The Tribal Chief may defend his title against Randy Orton or the rumored-to-be-returning AJ Styles. While Styles has a backup in the form of Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Mia Yim, The Bloodline lacks a female member. Ava could fit into that role perfectly and even the odds if The Head of The Table faces The Phenomenal One at the next premium live event.

Ava has discontinued her Schism character and is now in the process of establishing a new personality on NXT. This character may be of help to her family on SmackDown. This scenario is nowhere near confirmed and is just speculation for now. However, if it does happen, fans will likely be thrilled on January 27.

Who else could Roman Reigns face at WWE Royal Rumble 2024?

As discussed above, AJ Styles isn't the only star who may want a piece of The Tribal Chief. Randy Orton returned to the promotion at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 with one purpose – to get revenge on The Bloodline. He joined the blue brand to target Roman Reigns and may be the one to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024.

Another possible match for The Head of The Table may not even require him to defend his title at the upcoming premium live event. He could be involved in a huge six-man tag team battle featuring himself, Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa going up against Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. There isn't any confirmation about the match set for Roman Reigns, but we will find out soon.

