Roman Reigns to teach Nick Aldis a lesson following SmackDown confrontation? Analyzing The Tribal Chief's possible motives 

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns was involved in a backstage segment with Nick Aldis. During this segment, Reigns told the SmackDown GM that while he liked his ideas involving The Bloodline, it would be better if Aldis ran these ideas by The Head of the Table first.

Upon listening to Reigns, Aldis seemed unfazed and told The Tribal Chief that he looks forward to knowing him better and having a productive dialogue next time. Based on his words and actions, it seems the SmackDown GM is in no mood to listen to what Roman Reigns has to say.

If that's the case, then WWE can present an angle in which Roman Reigns can teach Nick Aldis a lesson on SmackDown. In the coming weeks, Reigns could threaten Aldis by telling him that he would be moving to RAW with the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. This potential angle could also see The Head of the Table befriending RAW GM Adam Pearce.

While the angle is speculative, if Reigns does something like this, the blue show will be in trouble. Losing a star like Roman Reigns and the World Title is not something Aldis can afford, especially after CM Punk signed with Monday Night RAW.

Wrestling star predicts Roman Reigns' future at WrestleMania 40

At WrestleMania 39, the WWE Universe expected Cody Rhodes to beat Roman Reigns and win the World Championship. But that did not happen as Reigns stood victorious against The American Nightmare. This result left many fans disappointed.

However, many believe at WrestleMania 40, Cody Rhodes will eventually finish his story and beat Reigns to win the title. One man who believes the same is Australian wrestler Jesse Lambert. During a chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lambert said:

"Well, first I'm I'm going to straight away say it! Mark my words! I think Cody's winning the... I think Cody's winning it! I think he's going to do it for Dusty! Finish the story. I just recently had my big match and finished the story. So if I can do it, Cody you can do it too," said Lambert.

He further continued:

"This is a good one! I don't actually know. I think CM Punk wins it. I think CM Punk wins it at... CM Punk at WrestleMania. CM Punk, CM Punk... I'm a bit... I'm gonna say... I'll say about 70% sure. But Cody Rhodes? I'm 200% sure we're finishing the story at WrestleMania."

If Rhodes faces Reigns at WrestleMania 40, then plenty of fans will root for him to beat The Tribal Chief. However, before that happens, both individuals must focus on their current rivals. While Rhodes is involved in a tussle against Nakamura, Reigns' future will be decided at SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.