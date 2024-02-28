Roman Reigns and The Bloodline to invade RAW and help former WWE Champion ahead of WrestleMania? Possible swerve explored

Roman Reigns has become one of the longest-reigning World Champions in WWE history. Many stars have come closer to dethroning him, including Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, and more, but The Tribal Chief has managed to retain his title every time, thanks to the significant support from The Bloodline.

However, the Samoan faction hasn't been able to keep it together in recent months. Jey Uso left The Bloodline after his brother Jimmy Uso betrayed him during his Tribal Combat against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023. Since then, Jey has moved to RAW and hasn't often interfered in the faction's issues.

On the other hand, Jimmy has cost Jey Uso victories on multiple occasions, yet Mr. Main Event refuses to pursue his brother. Jey has also sided with The Tribal Chief's current rivals Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on numerous occasions.

Drew McIntyre has been feuding with Jey since he came to the red brand. Both stars are now set to face each other on next week's episode of WWE RAW. However, the former Right Hand Man could lose the match due to interference from The Bloodline.

A few weeks ago on the red brand, The Bloodline helped McIntyre win against Cody Rhodes. Roman Reigns, alongside Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, can interfere in this match next week and help The Scottish Warrior secure the victory once again. Reigns could then send a message to Seth Rollins and Rhodes.

The Scottish Warrior will face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania XL. Currently, The Visionary is also involved in The Bloodline's feud with Cody Rhodes. While the Scotsman had problems with the Samoan faction before, he could clear his difference with Roman Reigns to defeat a common enemy.

Considering how important this match is for Main Event Jey, he might finally snap and pursue Jimmy Uso for WrestleMania 40, since usually, Roman Reigns sends Jimmy and Solo Sikoa to run interferences

Jey Uso vs. Jimmy Uso is a bout that fans have been looking forward to. The WWE Universe got a glimpse of Uso vs. Uso when the brothers were the first two entrants at this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Anoa'i family member claims Roman Reigns and The Rock aren't the real 'Head of the Table'

Ever since The Rock returned to WWE, speculations about who the actual Head of the Table is have been going around. In fact, it seems that Roman Reigns has taken the backseat, and The Brahma Bull is deciding The Bloodline's future.

However, Lloyd Anoa'i, son of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anoa'i and Roman Reigns' cousin, opened up about the situation while speaking on Cheap Heat Productions podcast.

The real-life Bloodline member gave his opinion about who the true 'Head of the Table' is:

"But the true Head Of The Table, I would say is not either one of them. I would say my dad [Afa Anoa'i] because without him none of us would be in this wrestling business. So he is the true Head of the Table and the respect and honor goes to him for putting us in the wrestling business and my uncle Sika [Anoa'i] as well, for without them, we wouldn't be here."

However, if one remembers, it was Afa and Sika Anoa'i who had crowned Reigns as The Tribal Chief at Hell in a Cell 2020 after he defeated Jey Uso.