Roman Reigns' title run could be in serious jeopardy due to WWE SmackDown star's actions? Looking at possible hints

WWE Friday Night SmackDown: New Year's Revolution was a chaotic show that took a turn nobody expected. The main event of the evening featured AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and LA Knight clashing in a Triple Threat Match over a chance to battle Roman Reigns at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Things took a turn, however. Instead of a challenger being decided, Roman Reigns interrupted the bout and he, alongside Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, battered all three men. The plot backfired, on the contrary, as instead of not having a challenger, Nick Aldis declared Reigns will battle all three men at Royal Rumble 2024.

As if this wasn't bad enough, there's a chance a unique stipulation could be added to the bout to further punish Reigns for his behavior on WWE SmackDown. Nick Aldis could reveal that Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, and maybe even Paul Heyman are barred from ringside in the upcoming title match. This would thus put his title defense in serious jeopardy.

The Head of the Table has dominated the company for years now. He is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, and has been a world champion non-stop for around three and a half years. One of the major reasons for his success has been The Bloodline and its impact in most of his matches.

If Nick does put a rule into place barring the remaining members of the faction from interfering, this could truly lead to the end of Roman Reigns as the reigning champion of SmackDown.

Another major match was confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble 2024

The Undisputed WWE Universal Championship bout wasn't the only one confirmed for Tropicana Field later this month. The United States Championship will also be on the line at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Logan Paul is the reigning United States Champion. He won the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia. The Maverick is yet to defend the coveted prize, however.

Paul's opponent was decided via a single elimination tournament. The final match was held on Friday Night SmackDown last week. Santos Escobar battled Kevin Owens in an excellent match. Ultimately, The Prizefighter defeated The Emperor of Lucha Libre to move forward.

The former Universal Champion winning makes sense. He and Paul have had a lot of issues as of late, with plenty of smack talk going back and forth between them. Owens will be a tough task for The Maverick, but he has proven himself against the best in the industry. Who will leave Royal Rumble 2024 the United States Champion? That isn't quite clear and fans have to wait for the explosive match to happen later this month.

