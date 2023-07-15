Roman Reigns once took an unprovoked shot at 4-year-old WWE match to tease a feud; it actually worked!

Roman Reigns might have held himself back on the mic during his face run in WWE, but he was a total menace on Twitter. The top star once took an unprovoked shot at a four-year-old match to tease a feud. He ended up working with that person.

The star is none other than Goldberg. Back in 2020, Roman Reigns confirmed WWE put a pad on the entrance ramp to protect his fist during his entrance. The 38-year-old star also dragged Goldberg for head-butting the locker room door before his match against The Undertaker in 2019.

The match in question took place at WWE's Super ShowDown pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. Goldberg told Pat McAfee on his podcast 'The Pat McAfee Show' he concussed himself while performing his routine. The routine involved him head-butting the locker room door before a big match.

“I had been out for a while and you have a routine, everyone has a routine," said Goldberg. "I had kind of forgotten my routine, but I remembered the headbutt. On the way out, I headbutt the door, and I don't know where I am after that, I have no idea what's going on.” (H/T Fightful)

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he forgot his spots and gave himself another concussion in the opening moments of the match. The bout also nearly cost Taker his career due to a botched Jackhammer from The Man himself.

Taker returned to in-ring action the following month at Extreme Rules, where he teamed with Roman Reigns. It was a No Holds Barred tag team match where they faced Drew McIntyre and Shane McMahon. Goldberg, on the other hand, didn’t share the ring with the Tribal Chief until February 2022.

What happened after Roman Reigns took on Goldberg?

The Tribal Chief put his WWE Universal Championship on the line against the Hall of Famer at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia. Reigns caught his opponent in a guillotine chokehold submission towards the end of the match.

After Goldberg passed out to the submission, the referee ruled the match in Roman Reigns’ favor. That turned out to be Goldberg’s final match in WWE though he insists he’s got one more left in the tank.

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will return to in-ring action in the future.

