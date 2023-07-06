Roman Reigns' trial is literally history repeating itself? All you need to know about The Tribal Court on SmackDown

The upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown is set to showcase a highly anticipated segment involving Roman Reigns. Following his recent loss to The Usos in the Bloodline Civil War Match on July 1, 2023, the twins will put Reigns on trial in the Tribal Court.

This tag team match at Money in the Bank marked a significant moment as Reigns suffered his first pinfall loss after an impressive unpinned streak in the company. As a result, the announcement of the Tribal Court segment on SmackDown after the London show has generated considerable excitement among fans.

But this is not the first time the Tribal Court segment has been held in the company. The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns, previously organized a Tribal Court in January 2023. The Bloodline conducted a trial for Sami Zayn and held him accountable for his actions. This memorable angle took place during RAW's 30th-anniversary celebration.

The first-ever Tribal Court segment was highly praised by the WWE Universe, with many considering it worthy of an Oscar nomination. All the members of The Bloodline, including Paul Heyman, delivered exceptional performances during the angle.

In the upcoming Tribal Court segment, Roman Reigns will be the one on trial. WWE has advertised that the "Trial of The Tribal Chief" will take place on the July 7 edition of the blue show. This title suggests that The Usos will question the Undisputed Universal Champion about The Bloodline's recent downfall.

Roman Reigns' next possible match after MITB 2023

Roman Reigns is advertised for WWE's upcoming premium live event, SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, it is highly likely that The Tribal Chief will face Jey Uso in a singles match at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The rumored bout holds significant meaning as Jey Uso ended Reigns' lengthy unpinned streak last Saturday.

In the early days of Roman Reigns' run as The Tribal Chief, he had multiple matches against Jey Uso. After defeating Jey at two major events, Reigns eventually forced him to join The Bloodline. Their last singles contest took place in October 2020, as they locked horns in an 'I Quit' Hell in a Cell Match.

There is speculation among fans that Solo Sikoa could betray Reigns during the upcoming Tribal Court segment on SmackDown.

As we continue on the road to SummerSlam 2023, there are various speculations surrounding the event. It will be intriguing to see how things unfold as the Undisputed Universal Champion faces trial at the hands of the Samoan twins on Friday.

