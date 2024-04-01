Roman Reigns turned heel and became The Tribal Chief because of his brother's advice from years ago: What did Rosey say?

Roman Reigns had two options to become the face of WWE: be a bada** or be an a**hole. Interestingly, he chose to do both! No one in the pro-wrestling fandom doesn't know who Roman Reigns is or what he has contributed to the business. His popularity did not diminish an ounce, even when he was working a very limited schedule.

While the skills needed to survive in the ring came to him naturally, it was the strong words from his late brother, Matthew Tapunu'u Anoaʻi (a.k.a. Rosey), that made him the face of the company. The Tribal Chief revealed that his older brother left him the words he needed to ensure he became a main eventer, and it did pay off! After WrestleMania 40, Reigns will have the main event with the most WrestleMania matches.

"He told me if I ever want to be the top guy, if I ever want to be the main eventer, the face of this company, then I would have to learn how to be an a**hole sometimes."

The Tribal Chief followed through with his big brother's advice, returned to SummerSlam 2020, and marked his heel turn. Ever since then, he has dominated the company as a ruthless heel and dominated with every segment, promo, and match.

Expand Tweet

Even today, when The Rock has returned and unleashed the ultimate 'Hollywood Heel' on the WWE Universe, The Tribal Chief has ensured Rock acknowledges him. That being said, it's not that Reigns cannot survive in WWE as a babyface, but his heel run has become a story to tell through the ages!

Roman Reigns had briefly considered retirement

Back in 2020, The Tribal Chief had taken time off WWE due to COVID-19. He had a weak immune system and young children at home, and he did not want to risk continuing to wrestle.

During an interview with Forbes, Paul Heyman revealed that SmackDown producers kept wishing for Roman Reigns' return, but there was no word from him. Upon further inquiry about whether or not anyone had spoken to Reigns, Heyman learned that The Tribal Chief had decided to retire from wrestling.

Expand Tweet

He added that Reigns' return and the incredible rise in WWE as the champion and the leader of The Bloodline is nothing but a miracle!