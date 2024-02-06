Roman Reigns to undergo massive setback after facing The Rock (and it is not about the WWE Championship)? Potential swerve explored

At WrestleMania 40, Roman Reigns will most likely face The Rock. On SmackDown's latest edition, Cody Rhodes told Reigns he wouldn't challenge him at this year's Show of Shows after he sought counsel from someone who knew The Tribal Chief very well.

That's when The Rock made a surprise appearance on SmackDown, which led to a face-off between him and Reigns. Given this segment on the blue brand, a match between the two Samoans seems certain. While this is great for the Hollywood star, it could lead to a massive setback for The Tribal Chief.

At WrestleMania 40, WWE could present an angle that could see Roman Reigns losing to The Rock, after which the former could go on a break. However, upon his return, Reigns could face a greater setback as Paul Heyman could leave his side and manage someone else.

While the angle is speculative, WWE had done something similar previously as well. When CM Punk was a heel and lost to The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29, the former, who was managed by Paul Heyman, went on a break. However, when Punk returned as a face, he was betrayed by Heyman.

Hence, knowing The Wiseman tends to pull off such stunts, it won't be surprising to see him do something similar to Reigns if he loses. The entire build-up to this match will be interesting to follow.

Wrestling veteran mentions Roman Reigns is on Hulk Hogan's level

Since 2020, Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE. From beating big names to having a dominant reign as champion, The Tribal Chief has experienced plenty of success. A potential match against The Rock at WrestleMania 40 is indicative of how big Reigns is as a star.

As per wrestling veteran Diamon Dallas Page, Roman Reigns is on the same level as Hulk Hogan. During a conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP credited Reigns by comparing him to the legend but also mentioned Cody Rhodes should be the face of WWE at this point.

"This guy, he's a demigod," DDP said. "He's in the same vein of Hogan now and of course Austin and The Rock, all of it, but I just can't see a better person [than Cody Rhodes], especially at this time, to represent the WWE." [From 14:29 – 14:53]

While The Tribal Chief being on the level of Hulk Hogan is something fans will debate if The Tribal Chief can get past 1474 days as champion, he will break Hogan's record to become the second longest reigning champion behind Bruno Sammartino. It will be interesting to see if Reigns beats Hogan's record.

