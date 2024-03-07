Roman Reigns to use a plan B if The Rock betrays him at WrestleMania 40? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns and The Rock were supposed to be the main event at WrestleMania 40. However, Cody Rhodes decided not to let The Brahma Bull take his spot and challenged The Tribal Chief for The Show of Shows at Kickoff press event. As a retaliation, The Great One joined The Bloodline to take down The American Nightmare.

Currently, The Rock has challenged Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to a tag team match on Night One. The Great One has claimed that if he and Reigns win the tag team bout, The Bloodline will not interfere in the championship match on Night Two. Even though Rock wants to take down Rhodes, he previously wanted to fight Reigns for the ‘Head of the Table.’

If The People’s Champ betrays Roman Reigns on WrestleMania Saturday and lets the babyfaces win, The Tribal Chief will need another plan to ensure someone is there to help him, given The Bloodline will be banned from ringside. Interestingly, former NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga is supposedly signing with WWE after exiting Japan.

Tama Tonga is the adopted son of wrestler Haku, and he’s not a blood relative of Roman Reigns. However, The Tribal Chief is close to Tama Tonga and refers to Haku as ‘uncle.’

There have been discussions about Tonga joining The Bloodline, and The Grandest Stage of All is a glorious platform for the former Bullet Club member to align with The Tribal Chief.

Wrestling veteran believes current storyline will lead to Roman Reigns turning babyface

For the last couple of years, we have seen The Tribal Chief be an absolutely smashing heel. He has done everything a master heel can do and continues to make an impact even when he’s not saying a word and working a very limited schedule.

As per Jim Cornette, The Rock’s return to WWE can be the catalyst needed for Roman Reigns’ babyface turn, but it also doesn’t need to depend on The Great One completely.

"Well, I think the Reigns babyface turn doesn't have to be predicated on The Rock stealing The Bloodline because Paul [Heyman] is an opportunist, he's gonna stick and, you know, wait and see who comes out on top of this probably or potentially he would go with The Rock obviously to add extra heat. But this may be part of The Rock's plan at some point to give a catalyst to turn Roman babyface because when those two larger-than-life personalities and egos explode, you maybe you'll get that match," said the veteran on his The Experience podcast.

The veteran continued:

"And also Roman would obviously be the one to be babyface because The Rock would have gotten him into a lot of this... The Rock doesn't have to steal The Bloodline because he's not gonna be wrestling or in the ring on a regular basis. And I don't think he wants to commit to months and months of coming and doing their promos. But Paul could still be with Solo and Roman could be a huge f**king babyface at some point whatever that point is."

The Bloodline saga has been building for the last couple of years, and fans are convinced it ends with The Rock vs. Roman Reigns.

