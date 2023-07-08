Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso & 4 other matches WWE teased for SummerSlam 2023 this week

WWE SummerSlam 2023 is scheduled for August 6. Several megastars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, and others have been teased for the upcoming mega event.

Over the past week, WWE provided a glimpse of the potential SummerSlam match card. Both RAW and SmackDown were packed with thriller segments and matches that had the WWE Universe on their toes about what’s to come.

Here are five matches that WWE has teased for SummerSlam:

#5. Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso for the SummerSlam main event

Ever since The Usos turned on Roman Reigns, fans have been anticipating what will happen to The Bloodline. Furthermore, there are floating rumors of Jey Uso becoming the Tribal Chief after taking down Roman Reigns.

At Money in the Bank 2023, Jey Uso showed his true willingness and potential when he pinned the Tribal Chief for the first time in three years. This was a huge moment in The Bloodline’s history, since it was testament that The Usos’ continuous interference in Reigns’ previous title matches is why no one could pin him.

On the July 7, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown, The Usos wanted to put the Tribal Chief on trial. The situation took a dire turn when Jimmy Uso was assaulted and had to leave the arena in an ambulance. As an infuriated brother, Jey Uso laid waste to Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns, and claimed he was the Judge, Jury, and Executioner of Reigns’ trial.

Furthermore, Jey Uso extended a challenge to Roman Reigns for a singles match, which could potentially be booked for SummerSlam 2023.

Not only will this end The Bloodline story the way it started, but it’ll finally give Jey Uso the glory that he deserves in a singles run.

#4. Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes battled at Backlash 2023 and Night of Champions, securing each of them a victory. A final rubber match is due, which will no doubt help in furthering Rhodes' story.

On the July 3, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Cody Rhodes interrupted Seth Rollins during the opening segment but couldn’t say more than “so”. At this point, Brock Lesnar interrupted the interruption, but The American Nightmare wasn’t prepared to have a conversation with The Beast.

As soon as Rhodes set his eyes on Lesnar, he charged at The Beast, and demolished him. After this incident, Cody Rhodes returned to the arena to reveal that he’s been waiting over a month for Lesnar to accept his open challenge. Now that The Beast is back, it’s time to put the megastars in the ring together at SummerSlam and make the event an even grander one.

#3. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor had a chance at the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank 2023. However, Damian Priest distracted Balor and he couldn’t overpower Seth Rollins.

On the July 3, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, Damian Priest had the chance to cash-in the Money in the Bank contract on The Visionary, but Finn Balor’s interference became an obstacle.

While both Balor and Priest believe they should be the World Heavyweight Champion, it’s pointless booking The Archer of Infamy for a title match since he has the Money in the Bank contract.

The only option is to book a rematch for the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, but there should be a clause where no one from The Judgment Day can interfere in the match. In fact, it will become a much better SummerSlam event if Damian Priest cashes-in against the winner right after the match.

#2. Shayna Baszler vs. Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler could have been a dominating tag team, but Money in the Bank 2023 proved that there’s no way to reunite them both.

It so happened that during their title match against Raquel Rodriquez and Liv Morgan, Baszler struck Rousey from behind, sparking a rivalry between them. Ronda Rousey was taken aback but the show had to go on. She tried her best but Morgan and Rodriguez overpowered Rousey to become the new champions.

On WWE RAW, Rousey and Baszler cut a promo about their upcoming rivalry. The promotion can book a match between the superstars for SummerSlam since this could be a considerably brutal match, and could possibly lead to a brilliant showing for Baszler at a huge PLE.

#1. Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus have been trying to take down each other for a while now. The rivalry started when Stratus turned on Lynch after the pair lost the tag team titles. Furthermore, Trish Stratus was revealed to be the one who had attacked Lita on a previous episode of WWE RAW, which added to the fire.

At Money in the Bank, Becky Lynch unloaded her frustration on Trish Stratus and broke her face by smashing it against a ladder. Following that, Trish Stratus and Zoey Stark interrupted The Man on RAW where Becky Lynch was ready to take on Zoey Stark during the live show.

Even though Stark and Stratus didn’t agree to the match, they left the door open for a future showdown, and this could be a match at SummerSlam 2023.

