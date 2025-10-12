  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Crown Jewel 2025
  • Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility 

By Mohammad Bilal
Modified Oct 12, 2025 01:06 GMT
Big Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PLE 2025. [Photo credit: WWE.com]
Big Bronson Reed defeated Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel PLE 2025. [Photo credit: WWE.com]

Roman Reigns had to swallow a bitter pill at the Crown Jewel PLE event in Perth, Australia. The Big Dog had to taste defeat at the hands of Bronson Reed, and it was all because of a botched move by Jey Uso.

Ad

The OTC1 was going well into the match until Bron Breakker entered the picture and speared him out of nowhere. The Usos came out to help out Reigns, and they did so initially, but Jey Uso later ended up mistakenly spearing Roman Reigns instead of Reed. And that spear drove Reigns into a table.

Bronson Reed capitalized on it and executed a devastating Tsunami to score the pinfall on Reigns. That was it. The 330-pound monster had handed Roman Reigns one of the biggest defeats of his wrestling career. And the OTC1 was anxious over The Usos.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The three of them were seen in the middle of the ring, and Reigns could be seen giving an earful to Jey Uso for the terrible mistake he had committed. He also made a startling comment to the brother duo.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

"I Love You, but I don't want to see you untill Christmas," Roman Reigns said to The Usos.
Ad

This could be an indication from the Tribal Chief that he'll be away for the next few weeks and may return only after Christmas. Even though he is advertised for the Survivor Series: WarGames event, which is next month, on November 29, 2025, the Big Dog might give it a miss.

He may not participate at Survivor Series: WarGames, and instead may return directly at the Royal Rumble next year. Moreover, the former WWE Champion is no longer a full-time performer, and he often takes a hiatus. So, his next appearance could be in two months from now.

Ad

Roman Reigns got busted open during a match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025

The OTC1 was also possibly injured at Crown Jewel after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker dropped him onto the announce table. He was seen bleeding from his elbow, and it was even mentioned by commentators, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. The doctors immediately rushed to check if Reigns could continue.

Ad

WWE also hasn't given any official update on it. It appears that this wasn't a serious one, which would keep Reigns out of action.

All eyes are now on The Tribal Chief's next step in WWE. Will he go after The Vision once again, or will he first teach The Usos a lesson? We'll find out soon.

About the author
Mohammad Bilal

Mohammad Bilal

Twitter icon

Mohammed Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.

Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Mohammad Bilal
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications