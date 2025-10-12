Roman Reigns to walk away from WWE for a while after what went down at Crown Jewel? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns had to swallow a bitter pill at the Crown Jewel PLE event in Perth, Australia. The Big Dog had to taste defeat at the hands of Bronson Reed, and it was all because of a botched move by Jey Uso.The OTC1 was going well into the match until Bron Breakker entered the picture and speared him out of nowhere. The Usos came out to help out Reigns, and they did so initially, but Jey Uso later ended up mistakenly spearing Roman Reigns instead of Reed. And that spear drove Reigns into a table.Bronson Reed capitalized on it and executed a devastating Tsunami to score the pinfall on Reigns. That was it. The 330-pound monster had handed Roman Reigns one of the biggest defeats of his wrestling career. And the OTC1 was anxious over The Usos.The three of them were seen in the middle of the ring, and Reigns could be seen giving an earful to Jey Uso for the terrible mistake he had committed. He also made a startling comment to the brother duo.&quot;I Love You, but I don't want to see you untill Christmas,&quot; Roman Reigns said to The Usos.This could be an indication from the Tribal Chief that he'll be away for the next few weeks and may return only after Christmas. Even though he is advertised for the Survivor Series: WarGames event, which is next month, on November 29, 2025, the Big Dog might give it a miss.He may not participate at Survivor Series: WarGames, and instead may return directly at the Royal Rumble next year. Moreover, the former WWE Champion is no longer a full-time performer, and he often takes a hiatus. So, his next appearance could be in two months from now.Roman Reigns got busted open during a match against Bronson Reed at Crown Jewel 2025The OTC1 was also possibly injured at Crown Jewel after Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker dropped him onto the announce table. He was seen bleeding from his elbow, and it was even mentioned by commentators, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett. The doctors immediately rushed to check if Reigns could continue. WWE also hasn't given any official update on it. It appears that this wasn't a serious one, which would keep Reigns out of action.All eyes are now on The Tribal Chief's next step in WWE. Will he go after The Vision once again, or will he first teach The Usos a lesson? We'll find out soon.