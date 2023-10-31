Roman Reigns to win at Crown Jewel 2023 due to 20-time WWE champion's jaw-dropping return? Analyzing the chances

At Crown Jewel 2023, Roman Reigns and LA Knight will face each other in a match anticipated by many. While the main event spot is common for Reigns, this is a massive opportunity for Knight, who has found his groove in wrestling at 40.

Naturally, many fans are rooting for The Mega Star to win. However, there is a chance he might lose due to interference. However, this might not come from a Bloodline member. There is a huge chance a WWE legend could cost Knight his match at Crown Jewel.

The legend in question is Randy Orton. Since 2022, The Viper has been away due to an injury. However, given he is cleared now, Orton could make his return at Crown Jewel and cost Knight his chance of becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

The reason why Randy Orton can do such a thing can be attributed to the high chances of Reigns retraining. If The Tribal Chief beats Knight, the latter will be involved in a big feud to keep his momentum going. Facing someone like Orton and winning over him would keep LA on the right track, even if he loses to Reigns.

AEW Star wants LA Knight to dethrone Roman Reigns

For 1,000+ days, Roman Reigns has been having a historic run as champion in WWE. Despite many attempting to dethrone him, none succeeded. To sum up, Reigns' current run as champion has made many believe he will go down as the greatest wrestler when he retires.

However, just when it seems like no one could dethrone Roman Reigns currently, as per Thunder Rosa, LA Knight must be the one. During a media interaction, Rosa cited Knight's organic rise in popularity behind why he must dethrone The Tribal Chief. She said:

"Who will be the next that can be over as hell that can take that title, and take it to the next level? At this moment right now, on Friday, it's LA Knight," Rosa told Busted Open yesterday. "They didn't push him, they didn't shove him [down] our throats, it was natural."

She added:

"Everybody's like, 'Yeah! Yeah!' and everywhere you go — that's the kind of thing that makes a superstar a superstar. He's a superstar."

Even though the likeliness of LA Knight beating Roman Reigns is not high, the former will have plenty of support at Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see if The Mega Star can pull off an upset at the PLE in Saudi Arabia.

