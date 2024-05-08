Roman Reigns wins the WWE Title from Cody Rhodes & 4 other mistakes Triple H must not make when The Tribal Chief returns

The WWE Universe is highly anticipating Roman Reigns' eventual return to WWE programming. The Tribal Chief was last seen at WrestleMania 40, where Cody Rhodes defeated him to become the new Undisputed WWE Champion.

While their feud and history have been intense and vital for each of their careers and characters, The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief's paths should not cross for a while, especially since a lot has been going on in the company right now.

For this list, we will look at four other things Triple H must not do when Roman Reigns returns to WWE.

#4. Roman Reigns should not be involved in any WWE Championship picture

Aside from getting involved with Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Title picture, Roman should not be involved in any championship picture following his return.

Reigns has held WWE gold since 2020, almost four years and over 1000 days. Although he was a dominant champion and defended the title against several top stars and legends, he doesn't need another championship run to elevate his status.

#3. Immediate feud with Solo Sikoa

Since Roman's absence, Solo Sikoa assumed the position of The Bloodline's leader and made major changes to the group. He kicked out Jimmy Uso, added Tama Tonga, and later, welcomed Tanga Loa into the group. While a feud with The Tribal Chief is interesting, it can wait a bit longer.

Once Roman returns to WWE, he could have a similar angle with The Rock, where he will first befriend Sikoa. In this way, Reigns can know the group's structure, play a longer feud, and Solo can further build his character.

#2. Roman Reigns should not remain a heel

Roman's heel turn in 2020 proved to be a great decision and only revitalized his career. Fans loved him as a villain and his character became well-known in mainstream media. Still, it is a character he played for years.

The reason for fans turning on Roman during his initial babyface days was because of how he was booked. However, now that he has proven himself to be a main event-worthy star and has an angle established with The Bloodline, fans can support him easily.

#1. Immediate reunion with The Usos

One thing that the creative team has done well recently is booking face turns of long-time heels. Instead of immediately getting along with the rest of the locker room, the newly turned babyfaces have been called out for their past misdemeanors.

A recent example of this is WWE Women's Champion Bayley, who turned babyface earlier this year after suffering a betrayal from Damage CTRL. Since then, Bianca Belair, a long-term rival of the heel faction, has constantly reminded The Role Model of her past misdeeds.

The same can happen when Roman Reigns returns as a babyface. While many speculate that he should reunite with The Usos and against Solo Sikoa's team, this should take time and not immediately happen. The mental scars that The Usos have suffered because of The Tribal Chief can't just heal within a day. Hence, the creative must bide its time before reuniting Roman Reigns and The Usos. This will ensure that the eventual reunion feels completely natural.

