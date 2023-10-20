Roman Reigns' worst nightmare may show up on WWE SmackDown tonight: What will go down?

Roman Reigns has made several enemies on his way to being The Tribal Chief on WWE SmackDown. However, Cody Rhodes is the best-known and came fingertips from dethroning his opponent. Unsurprisingly, their story is not finished yet.

Last week's WWE SmackDown featured the long-awaited return of Roman Reigns, but it's no surprise that trouble came afterward. He got physical with LA Knight and John Cena in his return segment and the show ended with him staring down Cody Rhodes, while Jey Uso stared down Jimmy and Solo Sikoa.

Roman could come face-to-face with Cody once again on tonight's WWE SmackDown. During their exchange, Rhodes could say that he was coming for the Undisputed Universal Championship one way or another, and he hasn't forgotten to finish the story. The events of this week's RAW could also be a talking point.

Jey and Cody lost the Undisputed Tag Team Championship to Damian Priest and Finn Balor due to Jimmy's interference. The American Nightmare could imply that Roman was getting into their business, and it's only fair that he does the same to The Bloodline.

How did Cody Rhodes feel after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Roman and Cody last week on WWE SmackDown

Rhodes and Roman had an intense rivalry that culminated at WrestleMania 39. Despite Cody's best efforts, Reigns came out on top due to the help of The Usos and Solo Sikoa.

While on My Mom's Basement, The American Nightmare shared that losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 was a mixture of feelings. However, the main thing he got out of it was that he had to get back and win.

"The only thing I learned was well, I gotta get back. I gotta get back and I gotta win. I can't call it, I gotta win. That was bittersweet, I mean more bitter than anything. The only thing I was trying to do was look at as many fans as I could and let them know it'll be okay. It was a very tense, awkward, cold feeling at WrestleMania 39 so it opens up opportunities for WrestleMania 40 perhaps to be a different feeling."

Did the backstage status of Roman Reigns change in WWE SmackDown after his lengthy absence?

The Tribal Chief has been absent from WWE programming since shortly after SummerSlam, and many events have occurred in the meantime. The most major is the merger between the Stamford-based promotion and the UFC. However, Roman's creative process remained the same despite the management changes. He and Paul Heyman are also said to contribute heavily in this area.

It remains to be seen how Roman and Cody's story will continue in WWE.

