Roman Reigns to wrestle blockbuster match on WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring the possibility

Roman Reigns is expected to be present on tonight’s SmackDown, most likely to address the upcoming Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble 2024. However, Nick Aldis isn’t interested in what The Tribal Chief wants but is focused on booking blockbuster matches for the blue brand.

Speaking of blockbuster matches, tonight’s SmackDown might showcase one that’ll lay the foundation for Royal Rumble 2024. Since The Bloodline always wants to show its dominance, an enthralling match between the show’s heels and babyfaces will draw in audiences for the premium live event.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso can take on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles on SmackDown. If Orton, Knight, and Styles are able to pick up the victory, fans will have hope that Roman Reigns could lose the match at Royal Rumble 2024 as well.

There is a higher chance that The Tribal Chief will not lose at Royal Rumble 2024 and will finally be dethroned at WrestleMania 40. On the other hand, he can lose the title at Royal Rumble 2024 but still headline The Show of Shows against The Rock for ‘The Head of the Table.’

Roman Reigns and Nick Aldis put Paul Heyman in a difficult position

At New Year’s Revolution, SmackDown’s General Manager played The Tribal Chief like a fiddle. He knew The Bloodline would interfere in the Triple Threat match, and he used it to turn the Royal Rumble title match into a Fatal Four-Way.

However, Aldis informed Paul Heyman about it ringside while Roman Reigns was still celebrating his dominance following the ambush on Randy Orton, LA Knight, and AJ Styles. The Wiseman was shocked to learn about Aldis’ booking and was quite worried about breaking the news to The Tribal Chief.

On the other hand, when Reigns learned the news, he had three words: “Wiseman, fix this!” This puts The Wiseman in a difficult position, considering he knows Nick Aldis will not budge from his decision.

Paul Heyman is quite squashed between The Tribal Chief and Nick Aldis’ tug of war!

