Roman Reigns to wrestle on WWE SmackDown before Royal Rumble 2024? Potential match explored

Three of WWE SmackDown's top stars will compete next week to determine the next challenger of Roman Reigns for Royal Rumble 2024. However, some changes could occur in the weeks leading up to the premium live event.

Randy Orton made his intentions clear regarding targeting Roman Reigns and the Undisputed Universal Championship after his return last month. However, The Tribal Chief has other enemies as well. LA Knight wants a rematch after Crown Jewel and AJ Styles wants revenge after The Bloodline took him out in September.

All three men will face each other at WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution to determine the number one contender for Roman's title. However, The Head of the Table could have something up his sleeves that could lead to him competing on the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns is scheduled for two appearances in January, one on the first SmackDown of 2024. During the triple threat match, The Tribal Chief and the rest of The Bloodline could interfere. This would lead to Nick Aldis announcing that the match at Royal Rumble 2024 will be a Fatal Four-Way. However, this could also build to Roman's first match of the new year.

The Tribal Chief's second appearance next month is on January 19, 2024. During the episode, Roman could team up with Jimmy and Solo to take on the team of Orton, Knight, and Styles. This would be part of their build for the upcoming premium live event, as this could be the champion's final appearance on the blue brand before the event.

Who else should Roman Reigns be worried about?

Roman was present on last week's SmackDown episode

The target on Roman's back has gotten bigger ever since he became The Tribal Chief. With or without the title, any superstar recognizes his power. Interestingly, one isn't that threatened.

Roman met the new SmackDown General Manager, Nick Aldis, for the first time last week. However, their conversation wasn't exactly the most peaceful. Reigns questioned Aldis, asking him why he was making matches with The Bloodline before consulting The Tribal Chief first, referring to the match between Sikoa and Styles weeks ago.

Nick answered he didn't need Roman's approval, as it was his show. Although Reigns left him simply with a warning, fans believe the WWE SmackDown General Manager is a possible threat to the champion.

What else is scheduled for the first WWE SmackDown of 2024?

Three matches are currently scheduled for New Year's Revolution on January 5, 2024. Aside from the triple threat match, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar will battle in the United States Championship #1 Contenders Tournament finals, and IYO SKY will defend the Women's Title against Michin.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see what Roman Reigns will do on WWE SmackDown in the lead-up to Royal Rumble 2024.