Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 match to be confirmed on WWE SmackDown tonight? Why it's possible

Roman Reigns successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2024, and his match for WrestleMania 40 may be confirmed on tonight's WWE SmackDown.

On the latest edition of RAW, Seth Rollins tried convincing Cody Rhodes to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 instead of the WWE Universal Championship. Considering the argument, the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble winner will appear on WWE SmackDown to discuss the scenario.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer discussed how there might be plans to have Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at night one and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock at night two of WrestleMania 40. He also noted that the plans could be finalized as soon as tonight's episode of the blue brand.

Expand Tweet

The American Nightmare could finalize his decision on the upcoming edition of the blue brand and provide a valid argument as to why he needs to face The Tribal Chief instead of The Visionary. Considering that The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will also be present at the show, a verbal confrontation between the two longtime rivals could lead to confirmation of their one-on-one match for WrestleMania 40.

This is just speculation, and fans will receive clear answers soon.

What else could Roman Reigns do on the upcoming WWE SmackDown aside from addressing Cody Rhodes?

Expand Tweet

While the much-awaited rematch may be finalized tonight, there is also a chance of Cody Rhodes' decision getting delayed until after WWE SmackDown. Considering Paul Heyman and his tactics, he could try to convince Cody why he should not face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

Also, The Tribal Chief asked Jimmy Uso to win the Men's Royal Rumble, an order that Jimmy failed to carry out. There will seemingly be severe consequences, and drama within The Bloodline could unfold.

While it is highly unlikely, there is a chance of The Rock's involvement on tonight's episode of the blue brand. If his dream match against Roman Reigns is planned, some development could happen on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.