Roman Reigns and WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis have a unique connection: Everything you need to know

Roman Reigns never fails to ensure that fans acknowledge him. He has always credited himself for running SmackDown, often referring to it as his show. However, the season premiere that aired on October 13, 2023 wasn’t just about The Tribal Chief’s return, but also the introduction of Nick Aldis as SmackDown’s new General Manager.

It so happens that Aldis has taken the show within his palm. He’s issuing fines, getting Adam Pearce escorted from the building, and establishing that it’s his show. This is something that no one has been able to do since Roman Reigns became the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Interestingly, controlling the show isn’t the only common factor between Reigns and Aldis. Just like The Tribal Chief, Nick Aldis also holds a championship reign that lasted over 1000 days.

On October 21, 2018, Aldis defeated Cody Rhodes at NWA 70th Anniversary to become the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Aldis successfully defended the title against various challengers including Jake Hager, Jimmy Havoc, Cowboy James Storm among others. His title reign was smooth sailing until 2021.

Once NWA resumed events following COVID-19, Aldis’ faction, Strictly Business, began a feud with Trevor Murdoch.

During the feud, Murdoch earned a couple of title matches against Aldis but was unsuccessful until NWA’s 73rd Anniversary where the duo battled in a Title vs. Career match. Trevor Murdoch successfully defeated Nick Aldis to become the new champion, ending Aldis’ title run of 1043 days.

Roman Reigns’ can smash some more records at Crown Jewel 2023

WWE SmackDown is currently promoting one of the most high-profile matches for Crown Jewel 2023. The sports entertainment giant has booked a match between WWE’s top heel Roman Reigns vs. WWE’s top babyface LA Knight.

While the chances of Knight defeating Reigns are slim, you can never say never. However, if Knight pulls off the impossible, it may actually become disheartening for fans. At least, that’s what Corey Graves believes.

Graves spoke during WWE’s After the Bell and reiterated the importance of Reigns breaking the few records that remain. Unfortunately, that’s only possible if LA Knight is unsuccessful in dethroning The Tribal Chief.

"Maybe LA Knight does manage to pull off the impossible. In which case yes, it screws up all of Roman's grandiose plans for the record books. The few records that are left that he hasn't overtaken already. Which, that would be a little disheartening and disappointing from a fan's perspective.”

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns and LA Knight are scheduled for the Crown Jewel 2023 contract signing on the October 27, 2023 edition of WWE SmackDown.

Watch a Sportskeeda reporter put in a devastating submission here.