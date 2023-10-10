Ronda Rousey officially retired from WWE? Potential confirmation analyzed

Ronda Rousey was last seen in WWE at SummerSlam 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet was defeated by former best friend Shayna Baszler in their MMA Rules match at the Premium Live Event. She was rumored to leave the company after the event. Tonight, the promotion seemingly confirmed that she’s officially retired from active in-ring competition.

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW featured a confrontation between Shayna Baszler and Rhea Ripley. Michael Cole referred to Baszler as the woman who sent Ronda Rousey packing from WWE – apparently confirming her retirement from pro wrestling.

Rousey and Baszler were WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions when the Queen of Spades betrayed her real-life best friend. The shocking betrayal happened at Money in the Bank 2023, where Baszler attacked a distracted Rousey and then choked her out with the Kirifuda Clutch. The assault allowed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to regain the tag team titles.

Rousey and Baszler spent the following months confronting and brawling with each other during backstage and in-ring segments. The feud culminated at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit, where Baszler defeated her former partner within eight minutes.

Did Ronda Rousey confirm her departure after WWE SummerSlam?

Ronda Rousey had an incredibly successful run with WWE. She became the company’s eighth Triple Crown Champion. She’s main-evented WrestleMania 35 alongside Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. She also won the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Rousey seemingly confirmed her retirement after her match with Baszler at SummerSlam 2023. The Baddest Woman on the Planet posted pictures from their MMA Rules match on Instagram. She recalled that Baszler got her into the wrestling business.

It remains to be seen if the former MMA star will return to WWE in a non-wrestling role in the future.