Roxanne Perez injury: When is the WWE NXT star expected to return?

Roxanne Perez is out of action in NXT after suffering an injury in her latest title match. After numerous updates regarding her condition, it looks like it will only be a while before fans see the star back in the developmental brand.

Perez collapsed after her Women's Championship defense against Meiko Satomura at NXT RoadBlock. She was quickly rushed to the hospital and after staying overnight, WWE announced that she had been discharged and resting at home. Despite still recovering from her injury, it looks like Perez is determined to return quickly.

According to PWInsider Elite, multiple sources shared that Roxanne Perez would be present at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles for Stand & Deliver. However, it is still unclear if she will be in action or simply watching the event.

Amid all this, Shawn Michaels announced that the brand's Women's title would be up for grabs at the upcoming April event in a ladder match. Since last week, a series of qualifying matches have occurred for the developmental brand.

So far, Tiffany Stratton, Lyra Valkyria, Zoey Stark, and Gigi Dolin have qualified for the match. It remains to be seen if the 21-year-old will join them for the exciting match.

Roxanne Perez gives fans an update regarding her injury

After collapsing at NXT RoadBlock, fans haven't heard from or seen the 21-year-old. Still, they were quite up to date on her condition. It was previously mentioned that despite checking Roxanne's head, heart, and vessels, it's still undetermined as to what caused her injury. From what it looks like, the status remains the same.

In a recent tweet, the 21-year-old thanked the fans for their support over the past few weeks. She then shared that unfortunately, doctors still couldn't find what caused her to collapse inside the ring.

"I can't thank the @WWENXT Universe enough for all the thoughts and prayers over the past two weeks. The outpouring of support fills my heart. I wish I had better news, but the doctors are saying we're no closer to finding out what happened to me at Roadblock," Roxanne Perez tweeted.

It was initially reported that Roxanne Perez's injury was not real, but it looks like that's not the entire case. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, she didn't suffer an injury, but a situation that needed her out for a bit. Still, she has since been cleared to return.

Real injury or not, fans are just hoping that the 21-year-old can return safely inside the ring soon.

