Royal Rumble News & Rumor Roundup: Major update on Brock Lesnar, WWE creates special hashtag for huge return, will Logan Paul appear on the show?

We are back with another exciting edition of our Royal Rumble Roundup, discussing the latest stories about the upcoming WWE premium live event. Today's list includes updates on two potential returns at the show after almost three months.

Additionally, we saw WWE add more to the hype surrounding Cody Rhodes' comeback from a grueling injury. But the biggest question remains, why did WWE reveal such a huge surprise involving The American Nightmare well in advance?

Here, we look at the biggest stories surrounding Royal Rumble 2023 that have dominated the WWE headlines in the last 24 hours. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Brock Lesnar reportedly set to return at Royal Rumble 2023

Xero News @NewsXero Brock Lesnar is set to appear at the Royal Rumble i'm told. Brock Lesnar is set to appear at the Royal Rumble i'm told.

Brock Lesnar's last appearance at a premium live event occurred at Crown Jewel 2022, where he surprisingly beat Bobby Lashley despite the latter dominating most of the match. According to Xero News, WWE is now prepared to bring The Beast back into action.

Reports claimed that Lesnar would return for the upcoming show. However, no additional details about the current plans for his appearance are known. Previous reports have stated that WWE is planning a potential match between Brock Lesnar and the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Gunther, at WrestleMania 39.

"The belief backstage is Lesnar vs. Gunther would not be for the IC title. But if its not Lesnar vs. Gunther, we may not even get that Chamber match, as [Bobby] Lashley vs Lesnar 3 is still being [spoken] about for WM39 - internally, it has not been 100% decided yet," tweeted Xero News.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin BROCK LESNAR JUST LIFTED UP THE WHOLE RING WITH A TRACTOR! @rasslin https://t.co/A4L6kWOZWR

Interestingly, the loss against Lesnar left Lashley frustrated on RAW, leading to his suspension. Many believe he will eventually cross paths with The Beast to set up their third and final match. Lesnar and Lashley have one victory each, leaving room for a tie-breaker.

The All Mighty recently returned and won a title shot against United States Champion Austin Theory.

#2 Will Logan Paul appear at Royal Rumble 2023?

Like Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul also made his last appearance at Crown Jewel 2022. He challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Paul impressed fans and critics with his in-ring performance. Unfortunately, he sustained serious injuries during the match and was ruled out of action.

As reported by Fightful Select, WWE is preparing to bring back Paul at Royal Rumble 2023. However, no plans for his potential involvement in the 30-man battle royal are known at the time of this writing.

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



happened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 🏼 torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated torn meniscus, MCL & potentially ACLhappened halfway through the match. keep y’all updated 👍🏼 https://t.co/3v5tpBABCk

PWInsider previously reported that WWE has an "all hands on deck" situation regarding preparations for the upcoming event. The promotion is seemingly planning to bring talents during the Rumble weekend that won't be involved in the show but will appear for media events.

#3 WWE dedicates a special hashtag to celebrate Cody Rhodes' return

Earlier this week on RAW, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he has recovered from an injury that kept him out of in-ring action for eight months. The American Nightmare announced that he would return at Royal Rumble 2023.

WWE introduced a new hashtag, "Rhodes 2 Rumble" to mark Cody Rhodes' much-awaited return at the show. Rhodes competed in one of the best matches last year at Hell in a Cell despite suffering from a torn pectoral muscle. Fans have high hopes for him and are excited to see what he does next.

Rhodes stated his goal was to win the Royal Rumble and earn a title match at WrestleMania. While many pointed out that WWE should not have announced his return, others believe this has hinted at a bigger surprise in store -- The Rock's potential return.

